Air fryer mince pies recipe

Classic festive treat for Christmas baking without using the oven

Air Fryer Mince Pies
Golden brown mince pies are dusted with icing sugar
(Image credit: Doves Farm)
By
published

Mince pies are perhaps one of the most popular treats to enjoy over the Christmas period. But instead of buying them from your local supermarket, they can be made fresh at home easily and quickly with this Doves Farm recipe. Pastry covers a mincemeat filling, before the pies go in the air fryer and cook until golden brown.

Equipment

  • 8 dariole moulds or mini pudding basins
  • round pastry cutters
  • pastry blender or fork
  • pastry brush
  • scissors
  • mixing bowl

Ingredients (serves 8)

  • 75g butter, plus extra for greasing
  • 125g Doves Farm Organic Plain White Flour, plus extra for dusting
  • 25g icing sugar
  • 150g mincemeat
  • milk, for brushing


Method

  • Check how many dariole moulds or mini pudding basins will fit in your air fryer. Grease the inside of each with a little butter.
  • Chop the butter into small cubes in a mixing bowl. Add the flour and icing sugar and, using a fork or pastry blender, work them together until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
  • Sprinkle over enough cold water to bring the mixture together into a soft ball.
  • Dust the work surface with flour and roll out the pastry to a thickness of about 1.5mm.
  • Select pastry cutters to match the top and bottom diameters of the darioles or mini basins and use each to cut 8 pastry circles. Gather up pastry offcuts and repeat the rolling and cutting process if necessary.
  • Place the larger circles in the base of the containers and add a spoonful of mincemeat.
  • Brush the smaller circles with milk then place them, milk-side down, over the mincemeat, pressing lightly around the edges.
  • Using the tip of a pair of scissors, make a snip in the top of each pie to allow steam to escape.
  • Chill for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the air fryer to 170C for 5 minutes.
  • Working quickly, open the air fryer, place the pies inside, close and set it to bake at 170C for 12-15 minutes.
  • Carefully remove the cooked mince pies from the air fryer, then cook any remaining pies.
  • Tip the cooked mince pies out of their basins and leave to cool on a wire rack.
  • Optional: dust with icing sugar

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

