Best edible gifts for Christmas: tried and tasted

Not all gifts belong under the Christmas tree – some are best unwrapped at the table. From sweet honey to cheeses worth lingering over, these edible treasures promise pleasure long after the wrapping’s gone, proving some of the best gifts are ones you can eat.

The OG Brownie Box

Perfect for those with a sweet tooth (Image credit: Little Dessert Shop)

Thick, fudgy and oh-so-decadent, this box of six chocolate brownies is the perfect treat for any sweet tooth. Shipped straight to your doorstep, the sleek black box is beautifully packaged with an elegant bright red bow. But it is the generously sized and gooey brownies within that are the star. Bursting with cocoa and chocolate chips, each brownie is satisfying and chewy, made even richer when quickly heated for 10 seconds in the microwave. Serve alone or with ice cream for an ideal festive foodie gift.

Littledessertshop.store; £24.99

Cheese Bakes Night In Selection

Cheeses worth savouring (Image credit: Snowdonia Cheese Co.)

This unique set from Snowdonia Cheese Co invites you to slow down and savour winter evenings with gooey oven-baked cheeses, mature cheddars, tangy chutneys and crisp crackers. Melting, mixing and dunking are all on the agenda here, from the extra-mature Black Bomber Rarebit to the sauvignon blanc-infused Rock Star Cheese and Wine Bake. This selection turns an ordinary evening into something irresistibly cosy, and is an ideal gift for those keen to sit back and unwind.

snowdoniacheese.co.uk; £36.00

Stein’s Sweet Christmas Stocking

An extra dose of festive joy (Image credit: Rick Stein / Roche)

Stockings aren’t just for kids, and you can recapture some of that nostalgic Christmas magic with this sweet spin on the traditional treat. Presented in a festive design, it’s filled with indulgent treats. Think buttery vanilla fudge, decadent chocolate, and perfectly crunchy yet soft shortbread. And the rainbow fizzies are reminiscent of childhood sweet shop trips. All in all, it’s a grown-up twist on childhood excitement, perfect for sharing – or secretly scoffing yourself. This is an ideal gift to hang by the fireplace or place underneath your Christmas tree for an extra dose of festive joy.

shop.rickstein.com; £40.00

Babur Chutney Trio

The set brings together three distinctive creations (Image credit: Babur)

A 10-minute train journey from London Bridge, this Indian restaurant in Honor Oak Park has perfected the art of flavourful cooking. Now, to celebrate its 40th birthday, it is offering a collection of its house-made chutneys to enjoy at home. The set brings together three distinctive creations: the bold flavour of forest berries, the brightness of carrot pickle, and the tangy allure of green apple. Each chutney captures something different about Babur’s signature balance of spice and sophistication, elevating dishes in the festive season and beyond. It’s an invitation to bring the magic of the restaurant to your own table, or that of someone you love.

babur.giftpro.co.uk; £9.00

Lakrids by Bülow Selection Box

The perfect way to explore surprising flavours that work with liquorice (Image credit: Lakrids by Bulow)

Whether you’re a liquorice lover or traditionally a liquorice hater, it’s difficult not to be enticed by the sweet offerings from Lakrids by Bülow. This selection box is a great luxury alternative to standard chocolate versions. And it is far superior to standard supermarket versions, offering a richer flavour, and silkier, chewier texture. It is also the perfect way to explore different – and often surprising – flavours that work with liquorice, and discover new favourites. From crispy raspberry to the traditional Scandinavian flavour of Salmiak – a sharp, salty, taste – there’s plenty for all palates to enjoy.

lakridsbybulow.co.uk; £38.95

Pure Raw Honey Gift Set

(Image credit: Honey Heaven)

This Pure Raw Honey Gift Set is composed of fine organic Hungarian honeys. The light, golden Acacia Honey features whispers of vanilla and is a perfect addition to mulled wine or tea. It’s balanced out by the rich, dark Honeydew Honey, reminiscent of the warmth of spiced festive puddings with a comforting taste. Finally, the organic Lavender Honey adds a fragrant flourish to the set. With bright floral notes, and an aromatic aftertaste, it is ideal served over warm pastries on Boxing Day morning, or with an after-dinner cheeseboard. The set comes with a wooden drizzler, making it a fantastic stocking filler for those who love artisan flavours.

honeyheaven.co.uk; £28.00