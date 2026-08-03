The best supermarket ice creams, lollies and gelato

Delicious scoops for cooling down in the heat

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A range of ice creams and gelato laid out on a table
Brands are prioritising ‘rich and complex’ tastes
(Image credit: Mizina / Getty Images)

An sweet, icy treat is exactly what you need when temperatures peak on a hot summer’s day. From fruity to creamy to outrageously chocolatey, here are some of the coolest-tasting supermarket options around.

Waitrose No 1 Santo Domingo Chocolate Ice Cream

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