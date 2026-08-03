The best supermarket ice creams, lollies and gelato

An sweet, icy treat is exactly what you need when temperatures peak on a hot summer’s day. From fruity to creamy to outrageously chocolatey, here are some of the coolest-tasting supermarket options around.

Waitrose No 1 Santo Domingo Chocolate Ice Cream

Supermarket ice creams no longer come with a regulation “cocktail of gums and emulsifiers”, said Tom Hunt in The Guardian. Brands are using “fewer additives” and prioritising a more “rich and complex” taste – and Waitrose has really hit the mark with this “dark and deeply chocolatey” tub. “Voluminous, super-rich, smooth and creamy”, it includes Rainforest Alliance-certified Dominican Republic chocolate, free-range egg and “no stabilisers”. It is “remarkably good”.

£4.50 for 480ml; waitrose.com

Häagen-Dazs Matcha Ice Cream

This one is for “devotees of the powdered tea”, said Giulia Crouch in The Times. It “delivers big time”, even for a “matcha snob”, with a “proper hit of green tea flavour” where most similar products tend to “fall short”. Its “intense” flavour has “sweet, grassy, slightly bitter notes”.

£6 for 460ml; waitrose.com

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Hackney Gelato Banana Caramel & Pecan Gelato

This “deservingly” won two stars in the Great Taste Awards 2024 and the flavour combination still “plays beautifully” for me, said Crouch in The Times. The “deep, buttery richness” of caramel pairs wonderfully with the “sweet creaminess of the banana”. A sprinkle of toasted pecans adds a layer of “welcome crunch”.

£5.50 for 46ml; ocado.com

M&S Pineapple, Coconut & Lime Ice Lollies

Ice cream may be what you crave when the temperature rises but your body actually generates more “metabolic heat” when it works to digest food, said Sophie Morris in The i Paper. Luckily, lollies are “mostly made from sugar, water, fruit juice and flavourings”, so there isn’t as much to digest. These M&S ones are a “frozen dream” of “pineapple juice, coconut milk, sugar and lime juice.”

£4.75 for six 80g lollies; ocado.com