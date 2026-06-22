Japan’s ‘ice cream cartel’

Six major companies are accused of colluding to raise prices beyond cost of inflation and ingredients

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Photo collage of a melting ice cream cone with a 10 yen coin stuck into it like a cherry
Ice cream sales in Japan hit a record high of 663 billion yen in the year to March 2026, during which the country had its hottest summer since records began
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Summer is “a boom time for ice cream makers”, said Agence France-Presse – but in Japan, some of the country’s biggest firms are feeling the heat.

Officials from the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) have raided six firms on suspicion of colluding to hike prices in a cartel. Staff are believed to have “sent emails or met up for years to coordinate the timing and size” of the increases, said an anonymous source, violating anti-monopoly laws.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.