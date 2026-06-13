Cannellini beans and courgettes on toast recipe

Twist on a British classic is quick to prepare

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Cannellini beans and courgettes on toast
Summer dish is ideal for a weekday lunch
(Image credit: Bloomsbury / Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall)

This lovely summer dish is one to prepare if you – or someone you know – has a glut of courgettes, said Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall. But it also brings out the best in shop-bought courgettes. It only takes about half an hour or so, and contains lots of fibre and other nutrients. Perfect for a weekday lunch, or as a simple dinner-party starter.

Ingredients (serves 2)

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