Cherry tomato, anchovy and white bean gratin
Sweet and salty flavours combine below a golden crust
Sweet cherry tomatoes and salty anchovies make up the base of this gratin, said Amelia Christie-Miller, founder of Bold Bean Co. We’ve swapped cream for lighter crème fraîche and suggest pairing it with a zingy chicory and caper salad to balance out all the flavours. It’s also delicious with charred lemony broccoli, if you prefer to keep it simple.
Ingredients (serves 4-6)
- 50g canned anchovies in olive oil
- 3 fat garlic cloves, halved
- 1 rosemary sprig, leaves picked and finely chopped
- 1⁄2 tsp dried chilli flakes (optional)
- 600g cherry plum tomatoes
- 30g basil, leaves picked and stalks finely chopped
- splash of red wine vinegar, 1 tsp white or brown sugar (optional)
- 2 × 570g jars white beans, with their bean stock
- 4 heaped tbsp crème fraîche
- zest of 1 lemon
- 50g parmesan or pecorino or vegetarian hard cheese, grated
- 50g gruyère or cheddar
- 100g breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- salt and pepper
For the salad:
- 4 chicory bulbs
- 2 tbsp sherry vinegar
- 2 tbsp capers, drained
- 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Method
- Tip the anchovies and their oil into a medium saucepan over a medium heat. Add the garlic, rosemary and chilli flakes, if using, and cook for 1 min until the anchovies start to sizzle and melt.
- Tumble in the cherry plum tomatoes and basil. Cover the pan and give it a vigorous shake to coat the tomatoes in the oil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 25-30 mins, or until the tomatoes have softened and broken down. Stir halfway through, adding the vinegar and sugar, if using, to taste.
- Add the white beans with their bean stock, and stir to combine with the tomatoey juices. Then add the crème fraîche and lemon zest, and season to taste with salt and plenty of cracked black pepper. Increase the heat to medium and let the beans bubble for 5-6 mins until you have a slightly thickened, creamy stew. Meanwhile, mix together the cheese, breadcrumbs, some black pepper and the olive oil.
- Preheat the grill to medium. Decant the contents of the saucepan into an ovenproof dish. Sprinkle the cheesy breadcrumbs over the top, then pop under the grill for 3-4 mins, or until golden, checking often so it doesn’t burn.
- Meanwhile, make the salad. Discard the woody ends of the chicory bulbs, then separate the leaves and slice them thinly. Put into a bowl with the rest of the ingredients and toss well to coat. Leave the gratin to sit for a few minutes, before serving with the salad.
Taken from Full of Beans: Delicious Beany Recipes to Obsess Over by Amelia Christie-Miller.
