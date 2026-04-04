Chicken livers, sherry & almonds recipe

I first ate this in Jerez in the south of Spain, and it’s now a regular on the menu at my restaurant Bar Lourinhã, says Matt McConnell. We haven’t messed around with it too much: it’s all about the classic flavours.

Ingredients (serves 6)

1 tbsp olive oil

300g free-range, hand-picked chicken livers, cleaned

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 dried bay leaf

1 garlic clove, finely sliced

2 shallots, finely sliced

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

60ml dry sherry

125ml chicken stock

2 tbsp cold butter

10g flat-leaf parsley leaves, torn

30g flaked almonds, toasted, to garnish

Method

Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan, then place the chicken livers face down in the pan. Cook over a high heat until brown, turning with tongs.

Season the livers well before adding the bay leaf, garlic and shallot. Cook until the liver is well browned.

Add the vinegar, sherry and chicken stock and cook until slightly thickened. Reduce the heat to low and add the butter and parsley, stirring until the butter has been incorporated into the sauce.

When the livers begin to feel slightly firm – around 4-5 minutes – remove them from the pan and arrange on a serving dish. Cover with the sauce and garnish with the flaked almonds.

Taken from Lourinhã by Matt McConnell with Jo Gamvros

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