Chicken livers, sherry & almonds recipe
Rustic, Spanish-inspired dish is rich and velvety with added crunch
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I first ate this in Jerez in the south of Spain, and it’s now a regular on the menu at my restaurant Bar Lourinhã, says Matt McConnell. We haven’t messed around with it too much: it’s all about the classic flavours.
Ingredients (serves 6)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 300g free-range, hand-picked chicken livers, cleaned
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 dried bay leaf
- 1 garlic clove, finely sliced
- 2 shallots, finely sliced
- 1 tbsp sherry vinegar
- 60ml dry sherry
- 125ml chicken stock
- 2 tbsp cold butter
- 10g flat-leaf parsley leaves, torn
- 30g flaked almonds, toasted, to garnish
Method
- Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan, then place the chicken livers face down in the pan. Cook over a high heat until brown, turning with tongs.
- Season the livers well before adding the bay leaf, garlic and shallot. Cook until the liver is well browned.
- Add the vinegar, sherry and chicken stock and cook until slightly thickened. Reduce the heat to low and add the butter and parsley, stirring until the butter has been incorporated into the sauce.
- When the livers begin to feel slightly firm – around 4-5 minutes – remove them from the pan and arrange on a serving dish. Cover with the sauce and garnish with the flaked almonds.
Taken from Lourinhã by Matt McConnell with Jo Gamvros
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