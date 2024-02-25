Recipe: leek, spinach and chickpea soup

This is a delicious soup that is marvellously useful owing to the simplicity of its ingredients, says Rosie Sykes. The chickpeas are tinned and you don’t even really need the leeks: you could just use more onion instead. It’s vegan, but it doesn’t have to be: chopped cured meat or salted fish can be added to the garlic bread purée, and a grating of parmesan or pecorino on top would also be great.

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil, and a splash more

1 onion, halved and finely sliced

2 small leeks, trimmed as little as possible and sliced using all the green, then washed well

5 garlic cloves, 4 crushed or finely grated, 1 cut into quarters lengthways

400g frozen spinach, defrosted in a sieve

400g tin chickpeas, drained, with liquid reserved

800ml vegetable stock (homemade or from a stock cube or bouillon powder)

2 slices bread, cut 2cm thick and cut in half

Good sprig of thyme (lemon thyme goes especially well) or 1 tsp dried thyme

1 heaped tsp sweet smoked paprika

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper



Method

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a medium heavy-based saucepan (with lid) over a medium heat and, when hot, add the onion. Add a good dose of salt and, when sizzling, turn the heat down, put a lid on and cook for 10 mins so that the onion is starting to get soft and sweet, stirring halfway through.

When the onion has softened, add the leeks and cook over a medium heat for a further 10 mins, lid on, until the leeks start to lose their crunch. Now add a splash more olive oil and the crushed garlic to the pan and cook gently for a couple of minutes. Once the garlic has got familiar with the onion and leek, add the spinach, chickpeas and stock. Bring up to a simmer and cook for 5 mins with the lid on.

In the meantime, in a separate frying pan large enough to hold the bread in a single layer, heat the remaining oil. Add the bread and thyme sprig and fry over a medium heat until the bread is starting to become light golden, turning occasionally. Add the quartered garlic and let it colour a little. When the bread is ready, add the smoked paprika and stir about a bit, then add the vinegar. Put the contents of the pan into a food processor, or goblet for a stick blender, and start to whizz up, then add the liquid from the canned chickpeas and blend to a smooth paste.

Stir the bread purée into the soup, stir well and cook for a further 5 mins for everything to get to know each other. Season to taste and add more stock if you prefer a thinner soup. Serve in hot bowls with a slick of olive oil on top and hunks of bread.

Taken from Every Last Bite: Save Money, Time and Waste with 70 Recipes that Make the Most of Mealtimes by Rosie Sykes, published by Quadrille at £18.99. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £14.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.



