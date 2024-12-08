Eggnog recipe
Enjoy a cup of Christmas cheer with this warming recipe
Raise a glass this Christmas with a festive favourite, as this recipe by Minas Kotoulas, The Wolseley's head of bars, is sure to delight. The rich eggnog blends traditional flavours with a decadent twist. Perfect to enjoy on a cosy night in, or at a larger family gathering, each creamy, spiced sip is a lovely way to finish a festive meal.
Ingredients:
- 50ml evaporated milk
- 15ml spiced rum
- 10ml bourbon
- 7.5ml cognac
- 35g light brown sugar
- Vanilla pod
- Cinnamon stick
- Egg Yolk
- Grated nutmeg
Method:
- Whisk the egg yolks and caster sugar in a bowl until the mixture is pale yellow and thick, good quality eggs are recommended.
- Add the evaporated milk, the spices and the spirits slowly whilst mixing continuously.
- Refrigerate for 1-2 days for the flavours to develop.
- Serve with a grated nutmeg garnish
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
