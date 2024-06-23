Freekeh with squash, beetroot and pomegranate recipe
This dish is full of tasty vegetables complimented by creamy yoghurt
This layering of vegetables, torn pitta, pomegranate seeds and yoghurt is inspired by the Middle Eastern dish fatteh, said Mark Diacono. You can use shop-bought crispy onions, but to make your own, thinly slice a couple of onions, dredge them in a little cornflour (corn starch) and deep-fry for five minutes or so until golden, then drain on kitchen paper.
Ingredients
- 200g freekeh, rinsed
- 600g butternut squash, peeled and cubed
- 400g beetroot, peeled and cubed
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to drizzle
- 150g pitta bread, torn into bite-sized pieces
- 300g Greek yoghurt
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 3 tbsp pomegranate molasses
- 50g crispy fried onions
- 2 tbsp pine nuts
- small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
- 1 pomegranate, seeds only
- flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/400°F.
- Boil the freekeh in a large pan of salted water for about 30-35 minutes until tender, then drain.
- Toss the butternut squash and beetroot with the fennel seeds, olive oil and some salt and pepper. Spread out on a baking tray and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until tender and lightly coloured.
- Toast the pitta bread in the oven for 5-8 minutes until crisp.
- In a medium bowl, mix together the yoghurt and crushed garlic and season with salt and pepper.
- To assemble, scatter half of the toasted pitta bread pieces in a serving dish. Spread half of the cooked freekeh on top, followed by half of the roasted squash and beetroot. Drizzle with some of the garlic yoghurt. Repeat the layering, then drizzle with the pomegranate molasses and a little olive oil. Top with the crispy onions, pine nuts, parsley and pomegranate seeds.
- To make it vegan: use coconut (or other plant-based) yoghurt.
- To make it gluten-free: use GF pittas and ensure the crispy fried onions are GF.
Taken from Vegetables: Easy and Inventive Vegetarian Suppers by Mark Diacono, published by Quadrille at £27. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £21.99 (incl. p&p), call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Congestion charging in NYC: a dream that died
In the Spotlight New York City is the most walkable city in the United States – so why do New Yorkers hate the idea of a congestion charge?
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: June 23, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: June 23, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Merry Widow review: a 'snazzy, frothy tunefest'
The Week Recommends Belle-époque operetta is given the Hollywood musical treatment
By The Week UK Published
-
The UK's best film and TV studio tours
The Week Recommends From King's Landing to Diagon Alley, these are some of the country's most impressive sets
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
8 cocktail recipes for your every summer need
The Week Recommends Beat the heat back with well-chosen refreshment
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
House of the Dragon: 'finally the show it was always meant to be'
The Week Recommends A rumbling family feud unfurls into a tragic civil war
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The best eco-friendly hotels around the world
The Week Recommends These tranquil retreats won't cost the Earth
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
5 downright temperate places to hike this summer
The Week Recommends These spots are cool in all the right ways
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Video games to play this summer, from 'Destiny 2: The Final Shape' to 'Star Wars Outlaws'
The Week Recommends The end of the 'Light and Darkness Saga' in 'Destiny 2', and a classic Luigi game comes to the Nintendo Switch
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Bad Boys: Ride or Die – 'glossy, flashy and thoroughly entertaining'
The Week Recommends Will Smith stars in what could be his comeback movie
By The Week UK Published