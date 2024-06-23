Freekeh with squash, beetroot and pomegranate recipe

This dish is full of tasty vegetables complimented by creamy yoghurt

Freekeh with squash, beetroot and pomegranate
This freekeh recipe is a layering of vegetables, pitta, pomegranate and yoghurt
(Image credit: Mark Diacono)
By
published

This layering of vegetables, torn pitta, pomegranate seeds and yoghurt is inspired by the Middle Eastern dish fatteh, said Mark Diacono. You can use shop-bought crispy onions, but to make your own, thinly slice a couple of onions, dredge them in a little cornflour (corn starch) and deep-fry for five minutes or so until golden, then drain on kitchen paper.

Ingredients

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸