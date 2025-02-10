How caviar went mainstream
From elite delicacy to viral trend, fish eggs are becoming more accessible
The food "once fit for kings" is no longer the luxury ingredient it was, said Sudi Pigott in The Telegraph.
Though it still has its royal fans (King Charles is said to have a "penchant"), the salt-cured fish roe has been "democratised" since becoming a TikTok trend and can now be found on "menus and social feeds across the UK". And it's selling accordingly.
Sales at Fortnum & Mason saw a 6% uplift in December compared to the previous December. The UK market is set to go only one way, too, with growth of 40% predicted over the next two years.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The fashion started, as it so often does, with influencers – this time doing caviar “bumps” online: putting a spoonful on the back of their hand, giving it a "few seconds to warm, then licking it off in one hit, preferably followed by a swig of champagne or ice-cold vodka," said Pigott.
After Taylor Swift followed suit, the caviar bumps' status as a viral trend was set. And why not? It's no more expensive than a G&T in a pub: "£30 for the smallest 10g tin of entry-level caviar, enough for a bump for four friends".
Thanks are due to the ban on wild caviar in 2006 and sustainable farming becoming the norm worldwide, meaning a "greater choice of suppliers" and therefore "better affordability".
Caviar bumps are finding their way onto menus now, and come from larger tins, said Delicious magazine's Kate Gibbs, which makes for "a cost effective way to give their customers something playful and delicious".
Supermarkets have got in on the game, too, with Waitrose selling "affordable" and "everyday" caviar at £5.50 per 100g, reported The Grocer's Grace Duncan.
The Dorchester offers caviar as a "side" for £10, said Pigott, and the demand is "insane" – so far, so luxe, but it's not just at the high-end that it's in demand.
For a cost-of-living crisis option, Exmoor Caviar sells Luxury Caviar Crisps at £3.50 a bag. Truly democratic.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Oysters could help combat antibiotic resistance
Under the radar The mollusk shows infection-fighting abilities
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: February 10, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: February 10, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Decrepit train stations across the US are being revitalized
Under the Radar These buildings function as hotels, restaurants and even museums
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
7 restaurants that beat winter at its own chilly game
The Week Recommends Classic, new and certain to feed you well
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Why a Michelin star can spell danger for restaurants
In the Spotlight Winning chefs face heightened financial pressures, changing customer demands and professional limitations
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
8 award-winning restaurants to visit this fall
The Week Recommends It's the season for dropping magazine restaurant and chef awards
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
A foodie guide to Seattle
The Week Recommends From bustling markets to burger joints, these are the best spots in the city
By Neil Davey Published
-
A foodie guide to St Andrews
The Week Recommends The Scottish seaside town has it all, from cheese toastie shacks to Michelin-starred restaurants
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Tipping point: is the end of the service charge near?
Talking Point Diners on both sides of the Atlantic are increasingly withholding tips
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The UK's most authentic farm-to-table restaurants
The Week Recommends These eco-friendly eateries are showcasing the country’s best ingredients
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published