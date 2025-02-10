How caviar went mainstream

From elite delicacy to viral trend, fish eggs are becoming more accessible

Caviar on a cracker
Caviar 'bumps' are finding their way onto menus now
(Image credit: Getty Images/Horasiu Vasilescu / 500px)
By
published

The food "once fit for kings" is no longer the luxury ingredient it was, said Sudi Pigott in The Telegraph.

Though it still has its royal fans (King Charles is said to have a "penchant"), the salt-cured fish roe has been "democratised" since becoming a TikTok trend and can now be found on "menus and social feeds across the UK". And it's selling accordingly.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸