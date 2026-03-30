How hummus became a kitchen staple

The chickpea dip is flying off supermarket shelves but it’s easier than you think to make your own

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A bowl of hummus topped with chickpeas and olive oil
Social media has added fuel to the hummus craze
(Image credit: Stock Photos / Getty Images)

Britain is a “dip-obsessed” nation, said The Guardian, and hummus is at the top of the list. The chickpea-based Middle Eastern dip first hit UK supermarket shelves in Waitrose in 1987 and has since become a “staple” of shopping baskets across the nation.

Social media has added fuel to the hummus craze in recent years thanks to TikTok’s “obsession with #grazingboards and #girldinners”. These trends focus on the massive appeal of finger foods. As for offline, bread and dips have become a “culinary calling card” at restaurants. A good dip makes sure meals “start on the right foot” and shows customers you’re “serious about detail and sourcing”, said restaurateur David Carter.

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.