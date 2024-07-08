Where to begin with mushroom coffee

Starting the morning with a mushroom mocha might not sound that tempting, but could the suddenly fashionable drink be the key to a less stressful day? That's what some enthusiasts are claiming.

"Mushroom mania" is sweeping the high street, said The Guardian, with medicinal mushrooms cropping up in supplements, hot drinks and even beers. Indeed, Holland & Barrett reported that searches on its website for the term "functional mushrooms" are up 50% year-on-year.

These aren't the type of mushrooms you cook with (or make you hallucinate either). Medicinal varieties like chaga, reishi and cordyceps are chosen for their adaptogenic properties – meaning they are said to help reduce the effects of stress on the body. This isn't a new idea: mushrooms have been used in Eastern medicines for thousands of years.

"But until recently," said Lindsay Warner in Harvard Health, "you probably never considered adding them to your coffee." Now, though, the "fungi-infused brew" is having a moment. The potential benefits span everything from better sleep and more energy, to improved focus and reduced inflammation.

Medicinal mushrooms are harvested, dried and processed before being blended with coffee beans. While some people report a slightly "nutty" or "earthy" taste, others hardly register any flavour difference at all. Most mushroom coffees contain around half as much caffeine as regular coffee so you're also less likely to experience unwelcome side effects.

Although there have been a few studies conducted in test tubes or on animals that demonstrate some of the "compelling" health benefits of medicinal mushrooms, said Warner, well-designed clinical trials on humans are distinctly "lacking". What's more, none of the research is conducted on mushroom coffee, so it's unclear whether the benefits remain once the mushrooms have been blended into a drink.

Still, interest in mushroom coffee is showing no signs of waning. If you're keen to find out for yourself whether it can live up to the hype, here are four brands to try.

Turkey tail mushrooms are said to enhance cognitive function while reducing fatigue (Image credit: Jennifer Gauld / Shutterstock)

Soulbrew

This "hearty" coffee is packed with medicinal mushrooms, including lion's mane, cordyceps, chaga and maca – all of which are blended with cacao and coconut nectar for a hint of natural sweetness. Promising energy, focus and inner calm, it tastes like a "delicious spiced hot chocolate", said the London Evening Standard.

£28.79, amazon.co.uk

London Nootropics Flow Coffee

"We weren't sure about the lion's mane mushroom flavour" of London Nootropics Flow Coffee after the first sip, said The Independent, but "fast forward to our third sip and we absolutely loved" it. After getting past the "initial earthiness", it was even more enjoyable than regular coffee.

£15, londonnootropics.com

Turkey Tail Mushroom Coffee

With its "rich, earthy flavour", this "immune-boosting blend" may not suit every taste, but it's "worth a try", said the Standard. It's packed with pure turkey tail mushroom extract, which is said to enhance cognitive function while reducing fatigue and inflammation thanks to its powerful antioxidant properties.

£24.99, theshroomshop.co.uk

Four Sigmatic

This was the "best-tasting mushroom coffee that we've reviewed", said Rolling Stone. A blend of lion's mane and chaga, Four Sigmatic is "sweet without being syrupy" and has a trace of "nuttiness". The flavour is more akin to chocolate than mushrooms.

£11, ocado.com