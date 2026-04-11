’Nduja and fennel seed udon recipe

This five-minute dish tastes like pizza in noodle form

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nduja and fennel seed udon
A ‘spicy-oily noodle kick’ with just three ingredients
(Image credit: Patricia Niven)

This is an incredibly quick way to get your spicy-oily noodle kick, said chef and Japanese-cookery fan Tim Anderson. Three ingredients, about five minutes of cooking, and the flavour is like pizza, in udon form. Embellish it however you like: it’s nice with spinach, mushrooms or artichoke hearts.

Ingredients (serves 2)

  • 75g ’nduja
  • 1 heaped tsp fennel seeds
  • 2 portions udon noodles, par-cooked according to the packet instructions
  • a few leaves of fresh basil (optional, to serve)
  • grated Parmesan (optional, to serve)

Method

  • Place the ’nduja in a frying pan set over a medium-high heat.
  • Break it up into small chunks and, when it starts to melt into a scary red puddle, add the fennel seeds and let things sizzle for 1-2 minutes.
  • Add the par-cooked udon and sauté for a few minutes to coat the noodles (a splash of the udon cooking water, or just tap water, may help to liquefy the ’nduja and form a sauce).
  • Dish up and garnish with basil and grated parmesan, if you’ve got it.

Taken from JapanEasy Kitchen: Simple Recipes Using Japanese Pantryby Tim Anderson

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