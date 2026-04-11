’Nduja and fennel seed udon recipe

This is an incredibly quick way to get your spicy-oily noodle kick, said chef and Japanese-cookery fan Tim Anderson. Three ingredients, about five minutes of cooking, and the flavour is like pizza, in udon form. Embellish it however you like: it’s nice with spinach, mushrooms or artichoke hearts.

Ingredients (serves 2)

75g ’nduja

1 heaped tsp fennel seeds

2 portions udon noodles, par-cooked according to the packet instructions

a few leaves of fresh basil (optional, to serve)

grated Parmesan (optional, to serve)

Method

Place the ’nduja in a frying pan set over a medium-high heat.

Break it up into small chunks and, when it starts to melt into a scary red puddle, add the fennel seeds and let things sizzle for 1-2 minutes.

Add the par-cooked udon and sauté for a few minutes to coat the noodles (a splash of the udon cooking water, or just tap water, may help to liquefy the ’nduja and form a sauce).

Dish up and garnish with basil and grated parmesan, if you’ve got it.

Taken from JapanEasy Kitchen: Simple Recipes Using Japanese Pantryby Tim Anderson

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