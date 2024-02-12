Pancake Day recipes: sweet and savoury treats to celebrate Shrove Tuesday

Pancake Day will be marked by millions across the world, so it's time to gather the simple ingredients together and "butter your frying pans".

Formally known as Shrove Tuesday, the day has Christian origins. It is celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday, which "marks the first day of the Christian observance of Lent, a 40-day period of abstinence that precedes Easter", said The Independent.

The day was traditionally associated with "clearing your cupboards of goods such as sugar, fats, and eggs", said the London Evening Standard, giving rise to the frying of pancakes.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Some will eat pancakes plain, while others will explore various flavours from sweet to savoury. But "whatever your pancake preference, what could be better than an entire day dedicated to them?"

Dutch baby pancakes with apple and toffee sauce

(Image credit: Kate Whitaker)

A Dutch baby is a pillowy, puffed-up, golden pancake. This recipe by Harry Hook is filled with hot, sticky caramelised apples and toffee sauce, topped with a dollop of Cornish clotted cream.

Ingredients

For the pancake:

1 large egg

1 tsp caster sugar

50ml Trewithen Dairy whole milk

35g plain flour

½ tsp vanilla paste

pinch crushed sea salt

10g Trewithen Dairy salted butter





For the caramelised apples:

1 large eating apple

15g Trewithen Dairy salted butter

2 tsp light soft brown sugar

¼ tsp ground cinnamon



For the toffee sauce:

30g Trewithen Dairy salted butter

35g dark muscovado sugar

25g Trewithen Dairy Cornish clotted cream



To serve:

icing sugar for dusting

Trewithen Dairy Cornish clotted cream

1 tsp chopped, toasted hazelnuts, optional



Method

For the pancake, heat the oven to 220C/Fan 200C/Gas 7 and place a small (15cm) ovenproof frying pan, sponge tin, cake tin or round ovenproof dish on the middle shelf.

In a medium-size jug or bowl, whisk (or use a stick blender) the egg, caster sugar, milk, flour, vanilla paste and salt together to a very smooth batter.

Using oven gloves, remove the frying pan from the oven and add the butter to the pan. Swirl the pan a few times to melt the butter, then immediately pour in the batter.

Return to the oven and bake for 12-15 mins until puffed up and golden.

Meanwhile, for the caramelised apple, peel, core and slice the apple 1cm thick. Melt the butter in a small pan, then stir in the sugar and cinnamon. Add the apples and cook for 4-6 mins, stirring occasionally until just beginning to soften. Remove from the heat and set aside.

For the toffee sauce, place the butter, sugar and clotted cream in a small pan and heat over a medium heat, stirring, until the butter and cream have melted and the sugar has dissolved.

To serve, dust the edges of the pancake with icing sugar, then spoon the caramelised apples into the centre of the pancake, then pour over the toffee sauce. Top with a generous spoonful of clotted cream and sprinkle with chopped, toasted hazelnuts.

Sweet sushi maple pancakes with fruit

(Image credit: Maple from Canada UK)

In a change from the traditional pancake, this recipe by Maple from Canada is surprisingly simple to make, and designed to look like sushi rolls. Suggested flavour combinations include sliced banana and melted dark chocolate, fresh raspberries and melted white chocolate, and fresh mango slices with melted white chocolate.

Ingredients

For the pancake:

300g plain flour

½ tsp salt

3 large eggs

4 tbsp maple syrup (preferably amber syrup for its rich taste)

1 tsp vanilla extract

600ml whole milk

50g melted butter



For the chocolate filling:

150ml whipped double cream

100g melted dark or white chocolate

2 tbsp pure maple syrup (preferably amber syrup)



Method

Sift flour into a large mixing bowl. Add the salt, vanilla extract, maple syrup, melted butter and the egg

Slowly pour in the milk and mix well until the batter is smooth.

For best results, rest in the fridge overnight or for at least 30 mins before cooking.

Heat a large, non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add a little bit of oil.

Tilt around the pan and then pour in a ladleful of pancake batter.

Swirl and tilt the pan so that the batter spreads into a thin layer to form a crêpe.

Cook for about 1–2 mins and once bubbles start to form, flip, then cook on the other side for another minute or so until golden.

Repeat until you have used the whole batter.

With a whisk, mix half of the whipped cream into the chocolate and maple syrup then gently fold the other half with a spatula.

Slice edges of each crêpe to make them square, then place pancake on a clean kitchen towel.

Pipe a line of chocolate filling on the edge of each crêpe.

Place fruit along the chocolate filling.

Carefully roll up pancakes to about 1in diameter.

Place the sushi rolls in the fridge for 30 mins or until chilled.

Using a pastry brush, glaze the rolls with maple syrup and sprinkle with desiccated coconut.

Trim edges of rolls and slice with a sharp knife into 5–6 pieces and serve.

Ham and cheese stuffed pancakes

(Image credit: @healthy_floflo)

Not everyone has a sweet tooth, but that does not mean missing out on Pancake Day. Ham and cheese is a classic combination, typically in a sandwich. But this recipe from @healthy_floflo using Myprotein's Protein Pancake Mix provides pancakes with an oozing, savoury filling.

Ingredients

6 scoops Protein Pancake Mix (unflavoured)

170ml milk of choice

4 slices ham

4 slices Cheddar cheese



Method

In a bowl, add the Protein Pancake Mix and then gradually add the milk bit by bit until the batter leaves a trail.

Pour around 2 tbsp of the batter into a hot pan, add the ham and cheese slices on top and then seal with another tablespoon of pancake mix. Cook for 1-2 mins and then flip.

Repeat until you have a stack of delicious savoury pancakes.

Vegan carrot cake pancakes

(Image credit: Romy London)

Vegans can also enjoy Pancake Day celebrations with this carrot cake pancake recipe by Romy London. Created with fresh carrots and spices such as cinnamon and ginger, these pancakes offer a burst of flavour.

Ingredients

200ml plant milk

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp vegan yoghurt

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 medium-sized carrot, shredded

150g plain flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp vanilla powder or 1 tsp vanilla extract

pinch salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

coconut oil to grease non-stick pan



Method

In a jug, combine the plant milk and apple cider vinegar, stir together and set aside for 10 mins to curdle.

In the meantime, sieve the flour into a mixing bowl and stir in the cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, salt, baking powder and baking soda.

Once the milk has curdled, whisk in the yoghurt and maple syrup, then pour the wet mixture into the flour bowl and stir to combine until you have a smooth pancake batter.

Grease a non-stick pan with a little coconut oil and pour your pancakes into the hot pan. Use a wooden spoon to shape the individual pancakes, and gently flip when the edges become golden.

Serve your carrot cake pancakes with your favourite toppings. These could include protein yoghurt, maple syrup, vegan custard, crunchy nuts and seeds, nut butter, chocolate sprinkles and shredded carrot.

Caramelised apple crêpe with butterscotch sauce

(Image credit: Thirsty Photography)

A harmony of flavours is brought to life through this caramelised apple crêpe recipe by Bernard Dumonteil, head chef at Bistro Bleu. Drizzled with luscious butterscotch sauce and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, this Pancake Day recipe will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Ingredients

For the crêpe:

140g plain flour

200ml milk

2 eggs

25g butter melted, plus a little extra for greasing



For the caramelised apple:

500g Granny Smith apples

500g cooking apple

300g caster sugar

2g ground cinnamon



For the butterscotch sauce:

100g sugar

25g butter

300ml double cream



Method