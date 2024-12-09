Pigs in blanket scotch egg
Golden, runny yolks swathed in sausage and ribbons of bacon
From The Hound, Chiswick's executive chef, John Sparks, is this unique twist on a beloved festive classic. Pigs in blankets are combined with pub favourite, the scotch egg, and served alongside Cumberland sauce. Bringing a touch of festive cheer to the dining table, this is a Christmas snack sure to be enjoyed by the whole family.
Ingredients:
- 6 free-range eggs
- 2 free-range eggs (for egg wash)
- 100g plain flour
- 400g panko breadcrumbs
- 250g pancetta lardons
- 400g pork sausage meat
- 100g onion
- 10g garlic
- 1g sage dried
- 1g thyme dried
- 5g salt
- 3g black pepper
Method:
- Boil eggs in water for five and a half mins, refresh in iced water. When cold peel eggs into fresh water
- Place lardons in a cold frying pan on a medium heat and cook slowly, rendering out the fat, until they are crispy
- Gently sweat onions, garlic, thyme and sage, chill and add to sausage mix
- Mix sausage meat in stand mixer on high for 5 mins until a paste is formed
- Gently mix in pancetta lardons
- Chill mixture down and weigh into 90g balls
- Drain eggs from water and dry on a cloth
- Push meat mixture into a rough oval in the palm of your hand, insert egg and carefully wrap meat mixture around, smoothing over the creases
- Chill the egg and meat mixture. Once wrapped this will firm up slightly and make coating easier
- Lightly flour eggs four at a time, roll in egg wash, drain excess egg and roll in the breadcrumbs
- Reroll them through the egg wash and panko to form a double crust
- To serve, fry for three minutes at 190˚c, oven at 190˚c for three minutes, rest for three minutes
