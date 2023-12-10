Recipe: all-Irish punch bowl by Oisín Davis

This punch, which has been in my arsenal for donkey's years, is great for a festive party, said Oisín Davis. You just can't go wrong with these classic Irish flavours all bundled together and bound with dry cider and whiskey.

Ingredients: makes 15 x 200ml servings

3 lemons, plus extra slices to garnish

2 sticks of rhubarb, chopped into chunks

1 x 250ml jar of Irish honey

1 litre cloudy pressed Irish apple juice (if you want the punch to be less strong, add more juice)

1 litre Stonewell Dry Irish cider (or any other dry Irish cider, but it must be dry)

1 x 700ml bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey

ice cubes

2-3 apples, sliced, to garnish

Method

Zest the lemons with a microplane or fine grater, then squeeze the juice. Put the zest and juice in a blender with the rhubarb and honey. Fill the empty honey jar with hot water, seal it and shake it to get any remaining honey. Pour the water into the blender along with the apple juice. Put the lid on and blitz it for about 10 seconds.

Put a fine mesh sieve on top of your punch bowl and pour in the contents of the blender, making sure to keep any solids out. Follow that up with the cider and whiskey. Stir in some ice and garnish with the apple and lemon slices.

For each serving, fill a small (200ml) wine glass or tumbler with ice, fill it up with punch and garnish with a lemon slice added directly to the glass.

Recipe from "Irish Kitchen Cocktails" by Oisín Davis, published by Nine Bean Rows at £15.50. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £11.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.

