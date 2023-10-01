Recipe: chicken and ricotta meatballs in broth by Julius Roberts

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the darker days of autumn descend, I often find myself yearning for a bowl of healing chicken soup, said Julius Roberts. There are many versions of this much-loved classic; this one is a bit different in that it is based on these divine chicken meatballs. Zingy with lemon and rich with ricotta, they have the most delicate texture, and are as light and juicy as can be.

Ingredients: serves six

For the meatballs

6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

120g fresh breadcrumbs

150g ricotta

1 egg yolk

a generous bunch of fresh tarragon (15-20g), finely chopped

zest of 1 unwaxed lemon

10g flaky sea salt and a generous crack of pepper

olive oil, for frying

For the broth

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 celery sticks, finely sliced

3 carrots, halved lengthways and finely sliced

1.7 litres of really good chicken stock

250g orzo

20g fresh dill, finely chopped

20g fresh parsley, finely chopped

crème fraîche, for serving

Method

To make the meatballs, roughly chop the chicken, then place in a food processor and blitz to a paste. Add the rest of the meatball ingredients apart from the oil and blitz again until well combined. Take a small amount of the mixture and roll into a patty, then fry in a large, heavy-based pan with a splash of olive oil until golden on each side – this should only take a few minutes.

Remove, leave to cool, then have a taste. This should give you an idea of the seasoning, so adjust the rest of the mixture as necessary. Once you have done so, roll the rest of the mixture into small meatballs.

Fry in batches until golden on all sides, taking care not to overcrowd the pan and adding more oil as necessary. Set the meatballs aside on a large plate or tray while you cook the vegetables.

Using the chicken fat that has rendered from the meatballs, fry the onion with a pinch of salt for 10-12 minutes, until completely soft and sweet, taking care it doesn’t brown. Add the celery and carrots, fry for a few minutes, then add the chicken stock. Put the lid on the pan and bring up to a simmer for about 10-15 minutes, until the vegetables are tender.

Then add the meatballs and orzo and cook for another 6-8 minutes, until the pasta is al dente. Taste for seasoning, then stir through the herbs and serve in warm bowls with a dollop of crème fraîche.

Recipe from "The Farm Table" by Julius Roberts, published by Ebury Press at £27. Photography by Elena Heatherwick. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £21.99 (incl. p&p), call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.

