Recipe: gnocchi di spinaci (spinach gnocchi)

Forget the potatoes for this gnocchi made of the 'classic combination' of spinach and ricotta

A photo of spinach gnocchi in tomato sauce
Toss the gnocchi in a simple tomato sauce for a 'delicious and hearty meal'
(Image credit: David Loftus)
By The Week UK
published

This potato-less gnocchi is made with that classic combination of spinach and ricotta, said Gennaro Contaldo. It’s extremely simple to prepare, but do remember to squeeze out the excess liquid from the cooked spinach before mixing it with the rest of the ingredients. Served with a tomato sauce, it makes a delicious and hearty meal.

Ingredients

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Recipes On The Menu The Week Recommends From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us