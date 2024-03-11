St Patrick's Day: indulge in Irish delights

Many people will use the day as "an excuse to attend a parade, visit an Irish pub, drink a Guinness, or maybe even dye a well-known river green", said USA Today, but St Patrick's Day has a long history as a holiday in Ireland.

While traditionally a "solemn and religious day", St Patrick's Day has now become an opportunity to celebrate Irish culture in wider ways. Many will take this as a chance to share food and drink with one another. The Week has compiled some recipes inspired by the day that you could try.

Guinness pie

(Image credit: Matthews Cotswold Flour)

Rich Irish flavours burst from this Guinness pie by Sophie Carey, a bakery development manager for Matthews Cotswold Flour. With tender beef, hearty vegetables and Guinness stout, this piping hot pie promises to satisfy cravings for traditional Irish fare.

For the filling:

500g beef shin, cut into bite-sized chunks

2 carrots, diced

1 white onion, diced

1 440ml can of Guinness

500ml beef stock

2 tbsp Matthews Regenerative All Purpose Flour

1 sprig of rosemary

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper

1 egg, for glazing



For the pastry:

100g lard

100g water

280g Matthews Regenerative All Purpose Flour

Method:

Season and fry the beef shin in a few batches in a heavy-based casserole dish or dutch oven until well browned on all sides.

With all the beef in the pan, sprinkle over 2 tbsp flour and stir until no lumps remain.

Slowly pour in the Guinness and stock, then add the vegetables and herbs.

Cook on medium low for at least 3 hours – or until the beef is tender and falling apart, and the sauce is a thick gravy. (Alternatively, you could place the dish in the oven on a very low temperature overnight.)

Remove the stems from the rosemary and the bay leaf. Leave the beef to cool.

To make the pastry, heat the lard and water in a saucepan until boiling, then take off the heat and add the flour to the pan.

Stir vigorously until a soft dough has formed. Leave the dough to cool for at least 20 minutes, or until cool enough to touch.

Split the dough in half, then cut a third off of each half (this will make the lids for the pies).

Roll out the pastry for the base and line individual pie tins (or you can use mini springform cake tins). Press the pastry down into the edges for neat pies.

Spoon the filling in, leaving about 2cm room for the lid.

Roll out the lid to the same thickness as the base pastry, making sure you have plenty of overhang for crimping. Brush the tops of the pies with egg wash and cut a hole in the centre of the lid to allow steam out.

Crimp to your liking, then trim the excess. Bake in the oven at 170°C for 45 minutes or until the tops are golden brown and the filling is bubbling.

Enjoy with green vegetables and extra Guinness.

Twice-baked Colcannon potatoes

(Image credit: Nick Hook)

This crispy, crunchy jacket potato recipe by Harry Hookoffers a twist on the classic Irish dish, colcannon. Infused with creamy mash, tender kale and savoury bacon, this is proper comfort food.

Ingredients:

3 large floury baking potatoes

vegetable oil

sea salt flakes

100g Trewithen Dairy salted butter

4 smoked bacon rashers, sliced into lardons

1 large bunch of kale, washed and roughly chopped

75g Trewithen Dairy Cornish clotted cream

4 spring onions, sliced thinly

50g Cheddar cheese, grated

salt and pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 190°C.

Prick potatoes all over, coat with oil and place on a baking tray. Sprinkle generously with sea salt flakes. Bake for 1 hour, or until cooked through. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Increase oven temperature to 220°C.

When the potatoes are just cool enough to handle, slice them in half lengthways and carefully scoop the flesh into a bowl, taking care to leave the skins intact. Place the skins back on the baking tray.

Melt the butter in a frying pan over a medium heat and add the lardons. When they are golden brown, add the kale and cook for a couple of minutes. Pour the buttery mixture into the bowl of mashed potatoes. Stir through until thoroughly combined, before adding the clotted cream and spring onions. Season to taste, bearing in mind the bacon will also add saltiness.

Carefully spoon the filling back into the potato skins. Sprinkle with the cheese, then return to the oven for 10 or so minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the potato skins are gloriously crispy.

Enjoy with a side of kimchi for a spicy contrast.

Irish potato soup

Embrace Ireland's cosy flavours with this potato soup recipe by Chris Clyburn, project manager of the FullCrumb Kitchen at FareShare Yorkshire. Chris teaches frontline charity workers and individuals how to cook nutritious meals on a budget with a focus on surplus ingredients. This soul-warming delight is simmered to perfection, and made with humble ingredients.

Ingredients:

knob of unsalted butter

1 onion, peeled and finely sliced

2 celery stalks, washed and chopped

700g potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 clove garlic, peeled and sliced

1 vegetable stock cube

750ml boiling water

150ml milk

salt and pepper

optional toppings: smoked bacon, flat-leaf parsley, croutons or Irish cheddar cheese

Method:

Place the butter in a large saucepan on a medium heat.

Add the onion and celery and cook until the onion is translucent.

Add the potatoes and garlic and stir well. Pour in the stock and season with salt and pepper.

Bring to the boil, put on a lid, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer gently for around 20 minutes until the potatoes are soft.

Pour in the milk and return to the boil. Remove from the heat and carefully blend the soup.

Correct the seasoning if needed.

Serve in warm bowls alongside crusty buttered bread and your choice of toppings.

Guinness cake

(Image credit: Sorted Food)

This chocolate Guinness cake recipe by Ben Ebbrell, the chef and co-founder of Sorted Food, is made in a Guinness glass, combining the distinct taste of the Irish stout and the rich flavours of chocolate for a delicious treat that looks just like the creamy drink.

Ingredients:



For the cake:

75g salted butter

125g Guinness

150g dark brown sugar

50ml sunflower oil

40g cocoa powder

1 large egg, beaten

75ml natural yoghurt

125g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder



For the frosting:

150g cream cheese

200g icing sugar

25ml shot of Guinness

green fondant icing or mint leaves, for decoration



Method: