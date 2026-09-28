Why sweetcorn is having a moment

The versatile veg is popular in sweet and savoury dishes, making it a key part of the ‘swavoury movement’

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Corn cake and other traditional Brazilian corn desserts
Corn-based desserts, such as corn cake and the pudding Curau de Milho, are popular in Brazil
(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A fresh local cob, boiled, with butter, salt and cracked black pepper, is "too tempting to resist”, said Rosanna Dodds in the Financial Times. But the “golden vegetable” is cropping up everywhere, it seems, and in desserts too: from ice cream to lattes.

August and September are “peak” harvest months for sweetcorn and the UK’s “long summer days and sandy coastal soils” make it particularly good for growing the sweetest cobs.

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.