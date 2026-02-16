‘Swicy’ hot honey is ‘here to stay’

Honey with chilli is the new flavour combination for everything from halloumi to crisps

Hot honey with two chillis
Hot honey is easy to make at home, with chillies and a dash off vinegar
When hot honey burst onto the food scene about five years ago, it was “something unusual” to drizzle over pizza or use as a meat or halloumi glaze, said Lucy Knight in The Guardian. But now the demand for it has “gone a bit crazy”.

It’s all about its “swicy” – sweet and spicy – appeal. For Gen Z in particular, “swiciness reigns supreme”. And even brands like Walkers and Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut have jumped on board, with limited-edition hot-honey-flavoured crisps and cornflakes.

