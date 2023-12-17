The best food books from 2023

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission.

The Secret of Cooking by Bee Wilson

Fourth Estate £28; The Week Bookshop £21.99

When her husband of 23 years left her during the pandemic, Bee Wilson found that cooking helped her forget her darker thoughts – and she became determined to find ways to make it easier. The result is this "appealing" book, said David Sexton in The Times . Eschewing gadgets and tricks, Wilson focuses on things that simplify, such as "universal sauces and stews". Her book is superbly written, and makes for a "wonderful companion".

Invitation to a Banquet by Fuchsia Dunlop

Particular Books £25; The Week Bookshop £19.99

Fuchsia Dunlop has written many excellent cookbooks about Chinese food, said Harriet Fitch Little in the FT . Her latest work contains no recipes, but it's marked by the "same confidence and originality": it charts the history of Chinese cuisine, and explains what makes it so rich and fascinating. A fine "describer of things", Dunlop brilliantly conjures tastes and textures – from the "wet crunchiness" of a chicken's foot to the "skiddy" feel of duck intestines.

A Splash of Soy by Lara Lee

Bloomsbury £22; The Week Bookshop £17.99

Australian food writer Lara Lee is best known for "Coconut & Sambal", about the "pleasingly discordant flavours of Indonesian cuisine", said Harper's Bazaar . Here, she expands her repertoire with a "love letter" to the "everyday food" of Asia. Lee can make even multi-step recipes feel "chaos free", said Epicurious . Ranging from "sub-30-minute dinners" to "party-worthy showstoppers", this book has "something delicious" for every type of cook.

A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury

Hardie Grant £30; The Week Bookshop £23.99

While it's relatively easy to make savoury vegan dishes, pastries and desserts are more of a challenge, said Delicious Magazine . And so this plant-based baking book, by the head pastry chef at Harrods, is a "game-changer". How Khoury injects such richness and lightness into his desserts is little short of a miracle, said Tony Turnbull in The Times . I've sampled his tiramisu and brownies alongside traditional versions – and "honestly, it's hard to tell the difference".

Ginger Pig Christmas Cook Book by Tim Wilson and Rebecca Seal

Octopus £25; The Week Bookshop £19.99

With its "comprehensive roster of canapés, starters, mains and puddings", this book will certainly help reduce the stress of festive catering, said Tony Turnbull in The Times . But it's not just a book for Christmas – and nor, despite being the work of a master butcher, is it only for meat lovers. Most of the recipes here – baked leeks, fish pie, rib of beef – are the kind you'll crave "on any winter's evening when you want rib-sticking comfort food in your belly".

Brutto by Russell Norman

Ebury Press £32; The Week Bookshop £25.99

The food world was shocked by the death of restaurateur Russell Norman in November, aged 57, said David Sexton in The Times . This cookbook, published weeks earlier, "shows just what a loss" it was. It's based on Norman's most recently opened restaurant, Brutto , which concentrates on the cucina povera of Florence. Like Norman's "excellent" "Polpo" cookbook, this is an "exquisitely produced" volume packed with dishes – such as risotto with meat sauce and Florentine T-bone steak – that you will "want to cook straight away".

National Dish by Anya von Bremzen

Pushkin Press £22; The Week Bookshop £25.99

Why is it that certain dishes have been "anointed as national", asked Rachel Roddy in The Guardian . In this fascinating book, the Russian-American writer Anya von Bremzen seeks to find out. She travels the globe with her partner Barry, delving into the complex backstories of dishes such as pot-au-feu, pizza margherita, ramen and mole. Von Bremzen is a "sharp and compassionate guide", and her book is "spectacularly intelligent and funny".

Comfort & Joy by Ravinder Bhogal

Bloomsbury £26; The Week Bookshop £20.99

Born in Ghana to Indian parents, Ravinder Bhogal moved to London as a child, said Delicious Magazine . In this "engaging" vegetarian cookbook, she offers inventive, cross-cultural recipes that reflect the "richness of her heritage". Bhogal revels in the pleasure-giving possibilities of vegetables. From kale carbonara to mango and "golden coin" curry, each one of the dishes here is a "sumptuous" treat.

The Everlasting Meal Cookbook by Tamar Adler

Scribner £25; amazon.co.uk