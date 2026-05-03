Ube drinks and desserts giving matcha a run for its money

The vibrant purple yam native to the Philippines is the latest in colourful food trends

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An iced ube latte and an ube-flavoured brownie on a dining table in a café
The natural nuttiness of ube works well ‘without feeling gimmicky’
(Image credit: Maxine Petit / iStock / Getty Images)

Long used as a “staple” in Filipino desserts, ube is now “increasingly appearing on the menus of UK cafes”, including “big hitters” like Costa, Starbucks and Pret A Manger, said Country & Town House. Native to the Philippines, the colourful yam is similar to a sweet potato, with an “aesthetic purple hue”.

As a "key part of the country’s food culture", it is used to make halaya (a sweet jam crafted from ube with milk and sugar) as well as pandesal, which is essentially a “fluffy bread roll”. Now, it’s popping up in the UK in all kinds of lattes, cocktails, pastries and more.

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.