Vinho verde is the wine of the summer

Portugal’s ‘green wine’ is young, vibrant and low in alcohol content

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A couple glasses of wine placed on an outdoor ledge with greenery in the background
These wines are known for their ‘gluggability’ and have a slight fizziness
(Image credit: Svittlana Kuchina / Getty Images)

Vinho verde, which translates literally to “green wine”, is northern Portugal’s gift to those looking for a light and refreshing tipple to enjoy in the scorching summer heat.

The wine takes its name from the lush, verdant Minho province where it is made. With its “ocean breezes”, “cool nights” and “high rainfall”, the “Atlantic maritime climate” provides the perfect environment for indigenous grapes to flourish, said Mina Holland in The Guardian. Many producers blend together several grape varieties, including the “aromatic loureiro, softening trajadura and arinto for acidity”.

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.