Vinho verde is the wine of the summer

Vinho verde, which translates literally to “green wine”, is northern Portugal’s gift to those looking for a light and refreshing tipple to enjoy in the scorching summer heat.

The wine takes its name from the lush, verdant Minho province where it is made. With its “ocean breezes”, “cool nights” and “high rainfall”, the “Atlantic maritime climate” provides the perfect environment for indigenous grapes to flourish, said Mina Holland in The Guardian. Many producers blend together several grape varieties, including the “aromatic loureiro, softening trajadura and arinto for acidity”.

The result is wine with a “vibrant” flavour and “notes of ripe lime and orchard fruits” that excels at “gluggability”. With their “high acidity, low ABV” and slight effervescence, these “young wines” are ideal for “summer frolics”. Despite the name, they “aren’t actually green”; as well as the Minho countryside, the “verde” also refers to the wines’ “inexperienced” and youthful character.

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The northwest region “shot to fame” in the 1980s and its wines have been a “dinner party staple” ever since, said Sarah Neish in The Drinks Business. But now producers are entering a new era, with an “increased focus on premium single-varietal, and often single-vineyard” wines. With so much choice it can be tricky deciding where to begin, but here are three bottles worth trying.

Quinta do Ermízio Chin Chin Vinho Verde 2024

This is an “inarguably delicious and nattily labelled” wine, said Holland in The Guardian. It uses a “blend” of the traditional loureiro and trajadura grapes varieties and has notes of crisp green apples and tropical fruits. Chin Chin rose in popularity during the pandemic and gave way to “several dupes” but the original remains a “cult” favourite.



£13.99, Selfridges

Bowl Grabber 2024

Made primarily from alvarinho (also known as albariño) grapes, this refreshing vinho verde is “light, zesty and dangerously easy to drink”, said Will Lyons in The Times. Expect a gentle spritz and a “mouthwatering purity giving way to a long, saline finish”.

£9.50, Ocado

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Casal de Ventozela Arinto Vinho Verde 2024

This “zippy” wine is made from the “lesser-known but interesting” arinto grape variety, said Susy Atkins in The Telegraph. The delicate notes of “yellow apples, pear and passion-fruit” pair nicely with “bitter salad leaves or baked fennel”.

£10.75, Majestic