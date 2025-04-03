Fun family days out for the Easter break

Whether you choose to celebrate spring with "Sunday roast lamb" or a "fresh bunch of daffodils", there is plenty to look forward to, said The Times . As the weather gets a little warmer and the Easter break approaches, it's time to start planning a "perfect" day out. Here are some of our favourites.

Hever Castle, Kent

At Hever Castle, little ones can help head gardener Neil Miller track down the "mischievous rabbits" that have been causing havoc in his vegetable patches, said Kent Online . Once the puzzle has been solved, kids will be treated to a chocolate prize. And back at the castle, there's a range of Easter-themed activities to enjoy from cress planting to face painting.

Easter punt and hunt, Cambridge

This "water-bound scavenger hunt" from the Traditional Punting Company will "certainly make you popular" with the kids, said The Telegraph . During the chauffeured punt tour along the River Cam, little ones are given a booklet filled with "riddles and rhymes", before heading out on foot in the historic city to search for Easter eggs. Once completed, a "sweet treat" awaits.

Knowsley Safari, Merseyside

Knowsley Safari has a "fun-filled line up" planned for the holidays, with three interactive trails to "keep the whole family entertained", said the Liverpool Echo . Children can meet the Easter bunny and enjoy "magical" springtime stories in the park's "cosy" new tepee. Afterwards, head out into the grounds to see the animals; expect everything from lions and tigers to meerkats and giraffes. It's a "cracking" day out.

The Great Yorkshire Egg Hunt, North Yorkshire

Monk Park Farm in Thirsk offers a "colourful" Easter trail over the holidays, said the Yorkshire Press . Young ones can venture into the woods to "hunt for hidden eggs", stopping off for photo opportunities along the way. There's lots of other activities too, including mini train rides, ziplines and animal encounters in the petting barn.

Salford Quays Duck Race, Manchester

The annual Salford Quays Duck Race on Good Friday promises "wholesome" fun for the entire family, said Manchester Wire . It costs just £2.50 to buy a yellow rubber duck to take part in the race and all of the money raised goes to MedEquip4Kids, which provides hospitals with equipment not available from limited NHS resources. Delicious food stalls are open for lunch, and there are fairground rides and a tombola.

Loch Ness Centre, Inverness

"Forget the Easter Bunny," said The Telegraph. "Nessie has hidden her eggs" around the Loch Ness Centre and kids need to track them down. Also included with the ticket is an hour-long "cinematic experience" exploring the scientific research inspired by sightings of the mysterious monster.