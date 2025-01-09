The biggest music tours coming to the UK in 2025

From Sabrina Carpenter to Bruce Springsteen, these are the most hotly anticipated acts

'The Boss is back': Bruce Springsteen is returning to the UK
2024 was a "stonking year for big-ticket music gigs", with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour leading the pack, said Ed Cunningham in Time Out. But, "somehow", 2025 looks set to be "even bigger": this year Oasis and Coldplay are the two "all-conquering tours" commanding the nation's attention. If that wasn't enough, rumours are "aswirl" over potential UK stadium tours for Adele and Beyoncé.

Here, we take a look at the hottest tickets in the 2025 music calendar.



