The biggest music tours coming to the UK in 2025

2024 was a "stonking year for big-ticket music gigs", with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour leading the pack, said Ed Cunningham in Time Ou t . But, "somehow", 2025 looks set to be "even bigger": this year Oasis and Coldplay are the two "all-conquering tours" commanding the nation's attention. If that wasn't enough, rumours are "aswirl" over potential UK stadium tours for Adele and Beyoncé.

Here, we take a look at the hottest tickets in the 2025 music calendar.

Oasis

Fans were "sent into a frenzy" last summer when Noel and Liam Gallagher announced they would be putting their differences aside for a "long-awaited 2025 reunion tour", said the Daily Mail. It will be the first time the brothers take the stage together since going their separate ways following a "backstage brawl" at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009. The tour has been "shrouded in mystery" with the set list yet to be revealed. Tickets, as you'd expect, are notoriously difficult to get hold of.

4 – 17 July, ticketmaster.co.uk

Coldplay

Known for their "showstopping concerts" filled with "elaborate light shows, lasers, impressive stage design and LED wristbands", Coldplay are back on the road in 2025, said Radio Times. To "experience this for yourself", try snapping up a resale ticket for their Music of the Spheres tour; they'll be playing two dates in Hull before a 10-night stint at London's Wembley Stadium.

18 August – 8 September, ticketmaster.co.uk

Lana Del Rey

"Sad girls and people who were big on Tumblr in 2012 will have a lot to celebrate" this year, said India Lawrence in Time Out. Lana Del Rey is set to play her first UK and Ireland stadium shows, with stops in London, Cardiff, Liverpool, Glasgow and Dublin. "Let's just hope she gets her hair done in time."

23 June – 4 July, ticketmaster.co.uk

Sabrina Carpenter

"Get ready for sequins and screaming", Sabrina Carpenter is returning to the UK in 2025, said London's The Standard. As well as headlining the BST Hyde Park festival, the "Espresso" singer will be travelling around the country with her Short n'Sweet tour. Ticket prices might be "eye-wateringly high", but fans "won't want to miss this playfully risque romp around a truly fabulous set".

6 March – 5 July, ticketmaster.co.uk

Bruce Springsteen

"The Boss is back", said Cunningham in Time Out. Bruce Springsteen "can't seem to stop touring", and is returning to the UK again in 2025 for two nights in both Manchester and Liverpool. Dedicated fans will be "well-versed" in the legendary performer's "epic three(ish)-hour sets" by now, "but that doesn't make them any less exciting".

14 May – 7 June, ticketmaster.co.uk

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper will be celebrating her legacy with a farewell Girls Just Want to Have Fun tour in 2025. The 71-year-old American singer, known for her "big hair, bright clothes and catchy bops", is set to travel around the UK for her first major tour in over a decade, stopping at London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast, said Joanna Magill in Radio Times.

8 – 16 February, ticketmaster.co.uk

Billie Eilish

"Billie Eilish fans, this is not a drill!" said Lian Brooks in Glamour. The seven-time Grammy award winner is heading out on her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour in 2025, with stops in London and Manchester. Expect hits like "bad guy" and "Happier Than Ever", along with plenty of songs from her latest album.

7 – 23 July, ticketmaster.co.uk