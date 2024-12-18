How domestic abusers are exploiting technology

Apps intended for child safety are being used to secretly spy on partners

Domestic violence
The domestic-violence charity Refuge said more than 70% of those it supports have reported tech-related abuse within a relationship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Apps designed as tools to keep children safe are being exploited by domestic abusers to secretly spy on their partners.

The "booming market" for "family-tracking" apps that allow parents to see their child's location, limit screen time and control internet access, also has a darker side, said Sky News.

What is stalkerware?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸