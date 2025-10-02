6 incredible homes under $1 million

Hope, Maine

This 1946 post-and-beam, reconstructed farmhouse in Maine’s Midcoast region sits on a 31⁄2-acre property bordered by a stream and near lakes and a pond. The three-bedroom features an open-plan kitchen and a living room addition with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, a Dutch door, and a slab stone fireplace.

A detached garage and studio are included, and a wraparound porch overlooks the property’s woods, meadows, paths, and fruit trees. $850,000. Scott Horty, Camden Real Estate Company, (207) 596-1110.

Waterford, Virginia

The Federal-style Hollingsworth-Lees House, built circa 1805, is in the town’s National Historic Landmark District, designated for its well-preserved 19th-century ambience. Recently renovated and restored, the three-bedroom has original floors and woodwork, and updates including a new roof, copper gutters, and a kitchen with beamed ceilings, soapstone counters, and an Aga oven.

The landscaped lot features gardens, yard, a shed, an alfresco dining area, and a greenhouse. $995,000. Christy Hertel, Hunt Country Sotheby’s International Realty, (703) 624-6283.

Spokane, Washington

On a tree-lined street about 20 minutes from downtown, this five-bedroom, 1976 mid-century modern has been renovated with new flooring, baths, kitchen, and smart home features. The split-level main space has a black brick fireplace and stairs up to the kitchen and dining area; the laundry room has a sauna.

The property includes a deck and yard, and the local elementary school is a short walk away. $545,000. Lizzy Sartin, John L. Scott Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (509) 521-3064.

Denver, Colorado

Set in the 1930 art deco Rocky Mountain Warehouse Lofts in the LoDo neighborhood, this one-bedroom condo features 11-foot-high ceilings, fluted cement posts, exposed brick and ducts, a two-sided fireplace, wood floors, and a new kitchen with Viking appliances and a wine fridge.

A covered terrace has space for a grill and dining, and a shared roof deck offers city views. Union Station, Coors Field, and shops are all nearby. $845,000. Kim Dozier, Compass, (970) 390-9555.

Sheffield, Massachusetts

Designed by architect Debora Reiser, this 1987 modern three-bedroom in the Berkshires is on two wooded acres next to an eco-farm. The open main space has vaulted ceilings with dormers that act as skylights, wide-plank wood floors, and a kitchen with a stone waterfall island.

A spiral staircase concealed in a silo-like tower connects to a guest suite, and two decks project off the home, looking into the trees. $998,000. Elle Villetto, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (413) 717-7534.

Indianapolis, Indiana

This 2018 organic modern three-bedroom is close to culturally rich Fountain Square’s dining, shops, and arts venues. Its open kitchen has a wood feature wall, an eat-in quartz island, and stainless steel appliances; upstairs is a primary suite with double vessel sinks and a soaker tub.

Two covered balconies provide outdoor space, the front yard is fenced, and the lower level connects to an attached two-car garage and patio. $475,000. Colleen Hungerford, The Agency Indy, (541) 231-1647.