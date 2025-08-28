6 laid-back homes for surfers

Hanalei, Hawaii

(Image credit: Trevor Sweaza)

On the Haena coastline of Kauai, this 2007 tropical contemporary is 15 minutes from Hanalei Bay, a world-renowned winter surf spot. The four-bedroom's open main space has vaulted wood-clad ceilings, a fireplace, an open kitchen with cherry and oak cabinets, an elevator, and two retractable doors facing the ocean.

(Image credit: Trevor Sweaza)

The home is surrounded by multiple redwood and ipe lanais, and a private path leads to the water. $7,700,000. Roni Marley, Hawai'i Life, (808) 652-1006.

Carpinteria, California

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Located in a gated community near Santa Barbara, this four-bedroom contemporary is walking distance to Rincon Point, a beloved surf spot known as the "Queen of the Coast." The recently updated 1978 home has a double-height, sunken living room, a chef's kitchen, plus an upstairs balcony and sauna.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The tropically landscaped lot has a backyard with a deck, dining area, and outdoor shower. $3,995,000. Emily Kellenberger, Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties, (805) 252-2773.

Bolinas, California

(Image credit: Sean Cope Pictures)

Built in 1953, this two-story, two-bedroom cottage is a short walk to the beginner-friendly waves of Northern California's Bolinas Beach. The living room includes a brick Rumford fireplace, wood floors, a vaulted ceiling, and a long window seat; the C-shaped kitchen has new appliances.

(Image credit: Sean Cope Pictures)

Fenced gardens feature native plants and flowering trees, and the back stone patio offers space for alfresco dining. $1,950,000. Cristina Di Grazia, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, (415) 710-1048.

Folly Beach, South Carolina

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

On one of the East Coast's premier surf beaches, about 25 minutes from Charleston, this waterfront three-bedroom was built in 2024 to withstand the elements, with rebar-reinforced concrete pillars and impact-resistant glass. The three-story home's modern interiors include white oak floors, porcelain counters, a banquette nook, and balconies with ocean views.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The ground floor has beach-gear storage, an outdoor shower, and a putting green. $2,984,000. Matthew Poole, Carolina One Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (843) 830-0027.

Las Catalinas, Costa Rica

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

About 40 minutes from the waves of Playa Grande, the five-bedroom Casa Alegria ("House of Joy") is in a car-free beach resort town. The colorful home with jungle and ocean views features artistic concrete breeze blocks, built-in furniture, a bar, a media room, and a studio apartment.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are balconies, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Dining, shops, and a beach club are nearby. $3,990,000. Melanie Engel, Flamingo Beach Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (011-506) 8402-2795.

South Kingstown, Rhode Island

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Set in Wakefield, 10 minutes from surf spots at Matunuck and Narragansett Town Beach, this 1920 three-bedroom, one-bath Cape Cod–style home has hardwood floors, wainscoting, and a compact country kitchen with beadboard and glass-fronted cabinets and stainless appliances. A deck includes privacy screens and a grill, and the front yard has a robust flower garden.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The University of Rhode Island is a short drive, and shops and restaurants are within walking distance. $450,000. Robin Knisley, Mott & Chace Sotheby's International, (401) 207-9187.