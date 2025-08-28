6 laid-back homes for surfers
Featuring a home near a world-renowned surf spot in Hawaii and a house built to withstand the elements in South Carolina
Hanalei, Hawaii
On the Haena coastline of Kauai, this 2007 tropical contemporary is 15 minutes from Hanalei Bay, a world-renowned winter surf spot. The four-bedroom's open main space has vaulted wood-clad ceilings, a fireplace, an open kitchen with cherry and oak cabinets, an elevator, and two retractable doors facing the ocean.
The home is surrounded by multiple redwood and ipe lanais, and a private path leads to the water. $7,700,000. Roni Marley, Hawai'i Life, (808) 652-1006.
Carpinteria, California
Located in a gated community near Santa Barbara, this four-bedroom contemporary is walking distance to Rincon Point, a beloved surf spot known as the "Queen of the Coast." The recently updated 1978 home has a double-height, sunken living room, a chef's kitchen, plus an upstairs balcony and sauna.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The tropically landscaped lot has a backyard with a deck, dining area, and outdoor shower. $3,995,000. Emily Kellenberger, Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties, (805) 252-2773.
Bolinas, California
Built in 1953, this two-story, two-bedroom cottage is a short walk to the beginner-friendly waves of Northern California's Bolinas Beach. The living room includes a brick Rumford fireplace, wood floors, a vaulted ceiling, and a long window seat; the C-shaped kitchen has new appliances.
Fenced gardens feature native plants and flowering trees, and the back stone patio offers space for alfresco dining. $1,950,000. Cristina Di Grazia, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, (415) 710-1048.
Folly Beach, South Carolina
On one of the East Coast's premier surf beaches, about 25 minutes from Charleston, this waterfront three-bedroom was built in 2024 to withstand the elements, with rebar-reinforced concrete pillars and impact-resistant glass. The three-story home's modern interiors include white oak floors, porcelain counters, a banquette nook, and balconies with ocean views.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The ground floor has beach-gear storage, an outdoor shower, and a putting green. $2,984,000. Matthew Poole, Carolina One Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (843) 830-0027.
Las Catalinas, Costa Rica
About 40 minutes from the waves of Playa Grande, the five-bedroom Casa Alegria ("House of Joy") is in a car-free beach resort town. The colorful home with jungle and ocean views features artistic concrete breeze blocks, built-in furniture, a bar, a media room, and a studio apartment.
Outside are balconies, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Dining, shops, and a beach club are nearby. $3,990,000. Melanie Engel, Flamingo Beach Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (011-506) 8402-2795.
South Kingstown, Rhode Island
Set in Wakefield, 10 minutes from surf spots at Matunuck and Narragansett Town Beach, this 1920 three-bedroom, one-bath Cape Cod–style home has hardwood floors, wainscoting, and a compact country kitchen with beadboard and glass-fronted cabinets and stainless appliances. A deck includes privacy screens and a grill, and the front yard has a robust flower garden.
The University of Rhode Island is a short drive, and shops and restaurants are within walking distance. $450,000. Robin Knisley, Mott & Chace Sotheby's International, (401) 207-9187.
-
Magazine printables - September 5 / September 12, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 5 / September 12, 2025
-
Why is Trump suddenly interested in his enemies' mortgages?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION As the president continues targeting adversaries, he's turned to a surprising ally to provide ammunition for an emerging line of attack
-
'A symbol of the faceless corporate desire'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Twelfth Night or What You Will: a 'riotous' late-summer jamboree
The Week Recommends Robin Belfield's 'carnivalesque' new staging at Shakespeare's Globe is 'joyfully tongue-in-cheek'
-
Hostage: Netflix's 'fun, fast and brash potboiler'
The Week Recommends Suranne Jones is 'relentlessly defiant' as prime minister Abigail Dalton
-
Music reviews: Chance the Rapper, Cass McCombs, and Molly Tuttle
Feature "Star Line," "Interior Live Oak," and "So Long Little Miss Sunshine"
-
Film reviews: Eden and Honey Don't!
Feature Seekers of a new utopia spiral into savagery and a queer private eye prowls a high-desert town
-
Critics' choice: Three chefs fulfilling their ambitions
Feature Kwame Onwuachi's grand second act, Travis Lett makes a comeback, and Jeff Watson's new Korean restaurant
-
Book reviews: 'The Headache: The Science of a Most Confounding Affliction—and a Search for Relief' and 'Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of "Born to Run"'
Feature The search for a headache cure and revisiting Springsteen's 'Born to Run' album on its 50th anniversary
-
Keith McNally's 6 favorite books that have ambitious characters
Feature The London-born restaurateur recommends works by Leo Tolstoy, John le Carré, and more
-
'Mankeeping': Why women are fed up
Feature Women no longer want to take on the full emotional and social needs of their partners