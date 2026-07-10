Properties of the week: fine Welsh country houses

Featuring homes in Powys, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion

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Powys, Penybont Hall, Llandrindod Wells
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Ceredigion: Rhydlewis, Llandysul

Ceredigion, Rhydlewis, Llandysul

(Image credit: Savills)

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