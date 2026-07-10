Properties of the week: fine Welsh country houses

Ceredigion: Rhydlewis, Llandysul

(Image credit: Savills)

A delightful rustic house within easy reach of the sandy beaches of Cardigan Bay. Set in mature gardens of approx. 1.5 acres, the property boasts a lake and a beautifully restored lakeside cabin as well as two Dutch barns. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. £585,000; Savills.

Powys: Penybont Hall, Llandrindod Wells

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This grand Grade II manor house dates back to 1755 and is set in more than 21 acres. 8 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed annexe, garden, outbuilding, parking. £950,000; Strutt & Parker.

Powys: Plas Trefaldwyn, Montgomery

(Image credit: Tulloch & Carter)

Fine Georgian house set in approx. 3.6 acres of mature gardens. 8 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, coach house, garden, parking. £850,000; Tulloch & Carter.

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Flintshire: Coed Y Cra Ucha Farm, Northop

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A delightful Grade II* farmhouse with far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside. 3 suites, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 self-contained flats (with a total of 3 beds), recep, study, garden, outbuildings, parking. £975,000; Strutt & Parker.

Pembrokeshire: The Old Farmhouse, Priskilly, Haverfordwest

(Image credit: West Wales Properties)

A charming end-of-terrace 18th-century cottage full of period details. It is located about 5 miles from the West Pembrokeshire coast and the beautiful sandy beach of Newgale. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £325,000; West Wales Properties.

Carmarthenshire: Ardwyn, Hebron

(Image credit: Country Living)

Traditional farmhouse nestled in the foothills of the Preseli Mountains. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, 2 holiday cottages (with a total of 3 beds), 3 receps, garden, barn, parking. £795,000; Country Living.

Pembrokeshire: Long Park, Manorbier

(Image credit: Country Living)

Superb Arts and Crafts house with views to a 12th-century castle and the Celtic Sea. Set in approx. 1.3 acres, with a footpath to the beach. 4 suites, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.6m; Country Living.