Properties of the week: French country houses for less than £1m
Featuring a manor house in a woodland setting and a villa with spectacular views
Languedoc-Roussillon: Carcassonne, Aude
A magnificent maison de maître with 3 apartments (two 1-bed, and one 2-bed), in half an acre of grounds. Main house: 8 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, swimming pool, parking. €750,000; Prestige Property (01935-817188)
Aquitaine: Fleurac, Dordogne
A meticulously restored manor house in a magnificent woodland setting. 8 beds, 3 baths, 2 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. €875,000; Leggett (0870-011 5151)
Aquitaine: Lauzun, Lot-et-Garonne
Delightful property with separate 2-bed guest house. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, swimming pool, outbuildings. €682,500; Leggett (0870-011 5151)
Côte d'Azur: Le Bar-sur-Loup, Grasse
Charming villa with spectacular views. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, garden. €1.15m; Prestige Property (01935-817188)
Occitania: Miradoux, Gers
An elegant 19th century maison de maître surrounded by mature gardens. Main suite, 4 further beds (3 en suite), kitchen, dining room, 2 receps, garden, outbuilding, parking. €1m; Savills (00 33 556 713 659)
Occitania: Lisle-sur-Tarn, Tarn
This secluded farmhouse is set in nearly one hectare of land peppered with fruit trees and wildlife ponds. 5 beds, 5 baths/showers, kitchen, dining room, 2 receps, terrace, swimming pool, garden, parking (ref: BVI69293). €575,000; Kyero (00 34 911 985 297)
Midi-Pyrénées: Auch, Gers
This delightful period property is in a tranquil, rural setting. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, terrace, garden, swimming pool, parking. €595,000; Knight Frank (020-7861 1139)
Aquitaine: Garlin, Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Manor house dating back to the 1700s in a picturesque setting surrounded by vineyards. The property is in need of some modernisation. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. €477,000; Barnes International (00 33 564 200 096)
