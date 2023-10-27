Properties of the week: French country houses for less than £1m

Featuring a manor house in a woodland setting and a villa with spectacular views

Jump to category:
By The Week UK
published

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations 

Languedoc-Roussillon: Carcassonne, Aude

Carcassonne, Aude, Languedoc-Roussillon

(Image credit: Prestige Property)

A magnificent maison de maître with 3 apartments (two 1-bed, and one 2-bed), in half an acre of grounds. Main house: 8 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, swimming pool, parking. €750,000; Prestige Property (01935-817188)

Aquitaine: Fleurac, Dordogne

Fleurac, Dordogne, Aquitaine

(Image credit: Leggett )

 A meticulously restored manor house in a magnificent woodland setting. 8 beds, 3 baths, 2 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. €875,000; Leggett (0870-011 5151) 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Aquitaine: Lauzun, Lot-et-Garonne

Lauzun, Lot-et-Garonne, Aquitaine

(Image credit: Leggett)

Delightful property with separate 2-bed guest house. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, swimming pool, outbuildings. €682,500; Leggett (0870-011 5151) 

Côte d'Azur: Le Bar-sur-Loup, Grasse

Le Bar-sur-Loup, Grasse, Côte d’Azur

(Image credit: Prestige Property)

Charming villa with spectacular views. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, garden. €1.15m; Prestige Property (01935-817188) 

Occitania: Miradoux, Gers

Miradoux, Gers, Occitania

(Image credit: Savills )

An elegant 19th century maison de maître surrounded by mature gardens. Main suite, 4 further beds (3 en suite), kitchen, dining room, 2 receps, garden, outbuilding, parking. €1m; Savills (00 33 556 713 659) 

Occitania: Lisle-sur-Tarn, Tarn

Lisle-sur-Tarn, Tarn, Occitania

(Image credit: Kyero)

This secluded farmhouse is set in nearly one hectare of land peppered with fruit trees and wildlife ponds. 5 beds, 5 baths/showers, kitchen, dining room, 2 receps, terrace, swimming pool, garden, parking (ref: BVI69293). €575,000; Kyero (00 34 911 985 297)

Midi-Pyrénées: Auch, Gers

Auch, Gers, Midi-Pyrénées

(Image credit: Knight Frank )

This delightful period property is in a tranquil, rural setting. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, terrace, garden, swimming pool, parking. €595,000; Knight Frank (020-7861 1139)

Aquitaine: Garlin, Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Garlin, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Aquitaine

(Image credit: Barnes International )

Manor house dating back to the 1700s in a picturesque setting surrounded by vineyards. The property is in need of some modernisation. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. €477,000; Barnes International (00 33 564 200 096) 

Explore More
The Wish List France Culture From The Magazine Properties

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.