Properties of the week: French country houses for less than £1m

Languedoc-Roussillon: Carcassonne, Aude

(Image credit: Prestige Property)

A magnificent maison de maître with 3 apartments (two 1-bed, and one 2-bed), in half an acre of grounds. Main house: 8 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, swimming pool, parking. €750,000; Prestige Property (01935-817188)

Aquitaine: Fleurac, Dordogne

(Image credit: Leggett )

A meticulously restored manor house in a magnificent woodland setting. 8 beds, 3 baths, 2 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. €875,000; Leggett (0870-011 5151)

Aquitaine: Lauzun, Lot-et-Garonne

(Image credit: Leggett)

Delightful property with separate 2-bed guest house. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, swimming pool, outbuildings. €682,500; Leggett (0870-011 5151)

Côte d'Azur: Le Bar-sur-Loup, Grasse

(Image credit: Prestige Property)

Charming villa with spectacular views. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, garden. €1.15m; Prestige Property (01935-817188)

Occitania: Miradoux, Gers

(Image credit: Savills )

An elegant 19th century maison de maître surrounded by mature gardens. Main suite, 4 further beds (3 en suite), kitchen, dining room, 2 receps, garden, outbuilding, parking. €1m; Savills (00 33 556 713 659)

Occitania: Lisle-sur-Tarn, Tarn

(Image credit: Kyero)

This secluded farmhouse is set in nearly one hectare of land peppered with fruit trees and wildlife ponds. 5 beds, 5 baths/showers, kitchen, dining room, 2 receps, terrace, swimming pool, garden, parking (ref: BVI69293). €575,000; Kyero (00 34 911 985 297)

Midi-Pyrénées: Auch, Gers

(Image credit: Knight Frank )

This delightful period property is in a tranquil, rural setting. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, terrace, garden, swimming pool, parking. €595,000; Knight Frank (020-7861 1139)

Aquitaine: Garlin, Pyrénées-Atlantiques

(Image credit: Barnes International )