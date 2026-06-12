Properties of the week: houses with enchanted gardens
Featuring homes in Kent, Devon and Norfolk
County Durham: Broomshields Hall, Satley
An exceptional Grade II Georgian home in the Durham Dales, set within approx. 6 acres of landscaped, south-facing gardens and approx. 12 acres of woodland. Main suite, 3 further beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, 1-bed self-contained cottage, garage. £1.75 million; Finest Properties.
Wiltshire: Combe House, Castle Combe
This handsome honey-coloured stone house sits in approx. 3.9 acres with well-tended formal lawns bordered by sculpted hedging and terraces. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, outbuilding, parking. £1.65 million; Knight Frank.
Aberdeenshire: Auchinclech, Queenie Brae
A striking art deco house in a peaceful rural setting, perched above well- maintained gardens, on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, outbuildings, garage. OIEO £450,000; Galbraith.
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Kent: Wierton Hall Farm Cottage, Boughton Monchelsea
Fabulous Grade II farmhouse set in over two acres of gardens, including a mixed fruit orchard and a productive vegetable garden. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, studio, garage. £1.225 million; The Modern House.
Norfolk: Hunworth, Melton Constable
A characterful Grade II* millhouse in a magical setting on the River Glaven. The gardens have been remodelled by the Chelsea award- winning garden designer Arne Maynard. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, sun room, 1-bed self-contained cottage, outbuildings, garage. £2.9 million; Savills.
Gloucestershire: The Malt House, Beach
This elegant Grade II Georgian house is surrounded on three sides by beautifully landscaped gardens featuring clipped box parterres. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 1-bed self-contained annexe, garage. £2.35 million; Knight Frank.
Cumbria: Farlam Ghyll, Farlam, Brampton
A fine former vicarage set within gloriously landscaped grounds of approx. 1.25 acres. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 4 receps, outbuildings, garage. £1.45 million; Finest Properties.
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Devon: Bridgend House, Noss Mayo
Eye-catching Georgian house ensconced in well-stocked and maintained mature gardens of approx. 5.5 acres. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, heated swimming pool, paddocks, woodland, stable, garage. £2.25m; Marchand Petit.