Properties of the week: houses with enchanted gardens

Featuring homes in Kent, Devon and Norfolk

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Gloucestershire, The Malt House, Beach
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

County Durham: Broomshields Hall, Satley

County Durham, Broomshields Hall, Satley

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

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