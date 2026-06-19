Properties of the week: little gems

Featuring homes in Suffolk, Cornwall and East Lothian

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East Lothian, The Lookout, Canty Bay
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Hampshire: Nelson Place, Lymington

Hampshire, Nelson Place, Lymington

(Image credit: Savills)

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