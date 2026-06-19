Properties of the week: little gems

Hampshire: Nelson Place, Lymington

(Image credit: Savills)

A beautifully renovated period property (the white house in the middle) in the heart of this popular coastal town. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, basement/gym, garden, outdoor bar, parking. £750,000; Savills.

Suffolk: Crag Path, Aldeburgh

(Image credit: Flick & Son)

An enchanting cottage (the little pink house in the middle) set near the high street and facing Aldeburgh’s famous shingle beach. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps. £500,000; Flick & Son.

Cornwall: Quilkin Cottage, Gwithian

(Image credit: Lillicrap Chilcott)

Pretty cottage in a woodland setting 750 yards from the beach. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, studio, garage. OIEO £530,000; Lillicrap Chilcott.

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Wiltshire: Faerie Door Cottage, West Overton

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A quaint, “chocolate-box”, 17th century thatched cottage. Boasting plenty of period features, the property sits within a secluded mature garden. 3 beds, 2 baths, utility, kitchen/dining room, recep, outbuildings, garden, parking. £675,000; Hamptons.

Suffolk: Jasmine Cottage, Lavenham

(Image credit: David Burr)

This characterful and picturesque Grade II* cottage is located close to numerous local amenities in the heart of this fine medieval wool town. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, recep, courtyard garden. £300,000; David Burr.

East Lothian: The Lookout, Canty Bay

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A striking contemporary house in a dramatic coastal setting, with uninterrupted sea views across the Firth of Forth and Bass Rock. The setting, on a highly protected stretch of the North Berwick coastline, is both spectacular and secluded. 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, terrace, garden, parking. OIEO £695,000; Knight Frank.

Kent: Staircase Villa, Eridge Green

(Image credit: Maddisons Residential)

This charming fairy-tale Grade II villa dates from around 1825 and is located in a small village just south of Tunbridge Wells. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, utility, 2 receps, garden, outbuilding, parking. OIEO £400,000; Maddisons Residential.

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Cornwall: Menaring Cottage, Crackington Haven

(Image credit: John Bray Estates)

Lovely stone cottage with magnificent sea views in an unspoilt AONB close to the South West Coast Path. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/living room, garden, patio, parking. £650,000; John Bray Estates.