Properties of the week: Smallholdings and hobby farms
Featuring homes in Hampshire, Devon and Somerset
Pembrokeshire: Pantygrwndy Fawr, Cardigan
An enchanting 17th century house, with impressive views of the Preseli Mountains, set in 3.5 acres with the option to purchase further pasture and woodland. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, study, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £900,000; Country Living Group
Yorkshire: Suttill House, Middlesmoor
A striking property with views of the Nidderdale countryside. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, 1-bed annexe, shepherd’s hut, 4-acre paddock, outbuildings. £900,000; Savills
Hampshire: Knockwood House, Nether Wallop
Grade II farmhouse with mature gardens of 1.6 acres. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed cottage, garden, paddock, barn; and 3.3 acres available separately. £2.35m; Myddelton & Major
Devon: Burch Farm, Twitchen
On the edge of Exmoor, this Grade II farmhouse is set in approx. 47 acres. Main suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, self-contained 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, pond, garden, parking. OIEO £1.35m; Savills
Northumberland: Demesne Farm, Gunnerton, Hexham
Traditional farmhouse and steading of nearly 3 acres overlooking the Tyne Valley. The farmhouse has 4 beds plus full planning permission to convert the stone farm buildings into 5 dwellings. £700,000; Galbraith
Somerset: Greendown House, Chewton Mendip
Overlooking the Mendips, this Victorian country house has 15.8 acres (a further 12 acres are available separately). 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, outbuildings, 2-bed cottage, garden, parking. £2.35m; Savills
Roxburghshire: New Smailholm Farmhouse
An unmodernised farmhouse on the Scottish Borders, set in 1.8 acres with lovely views over the surrounding countryside. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, extensive steading buildings, parking. OIEO £545,000; Knight Frank
County Durham: Rutherford Farm, Scargill
Rutherford Farm, Scargill. Handsome Georgian farmhouse with approx. 6 acres. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, stone barn, parking. OIEO £700,000; Finest Properties
