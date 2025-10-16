6 sporty homes with tennis courts

Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

This 2004 Mediterranean-style home in the Denver suburbs features a freshly resurfaced red tennis court surrounded by mature trees. The five-bedroom has a curved grand staircase, a living room with beamed 35-foot ceilings, and two dining rooms, one with a brick barrel ceiling.

Downstairs are a rec room, theater, and wine cellar. The just over 1-acre lot includes a pool with a 30-foot waterfall, an alfresco dining area, and a three-car garage with a dog wash. $6,300,000. Jeff Hendley, Compass, (303)-877-6767.

Bridgehampton, New York

On nearly 6 acres, this cedar-shingle-clad 2007 Hamptons home features a clay tennis court beyond a bluestone patio and saltwater pool. Its double-height living room has wide-plank wood floors and a wall of French doors connecting to a dining room, and its five main bedrooms are drenched with color.

The lower level includes a guest room and gym, and outside are yards, a hot tub, and a deck. $5,500,000. Cindy Shea, Sotheby’s International Realty—Bridgehampton Brokerage, (631) 680-3079.

Pulaski, Virginia

Located on Claytor Lake in the New River Valley on a 4-plus-acre lot, this contemporary has a fenced tennis court and water views. Built in 1996 and redone in 2009, the light-filled five-bedroom features an open-plan living room with a fireplace, billiards table, and wet bar.

On the lower level is a theater with custom seating, and there are decks, a kitchen, and a hot tub outside, as well as a double-decker dock and boathouse. $2,150,000. Callie Dalton, Long & Foster Real Estate/ Forbes Global Properties, (540) 520-8408.

Rancho Mirage, California

In a gated community in the Coachella Valley, this home offers a tennis court with lights and a viewing deck. The renovated 1996 six-bedroom contemporary features a living room with a coffered ceiling and glass walls, a fireplace, and a bar with mountain views.

The lot has a golf practice zone, sculpture gardens, a pool with a spa, a dining patio, and a four-car garage. Palm Springs is about 15 minutes away. $7,499,000. Jim Schwietz, Bennion Deville Homes/Luxury Portfolio International, (760) 325-7827.

Stamford, Connecticut

The 1809 Benjamin Weed House, a five-bedroom colonial, shares its 31⁄2 acres with a tennis court bordered by a wood fence and English cottage–style landscaping. The updated home has high ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, a kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge, and a living room with post-and-beam framing and a stone fireplace.

About an hour’s drive from Midtown Manhattan, the property includes a pool, guesthouse, and barn. $3,495,000. Laurie Cingari, BHHS New England Properties, (203) 273-9090.

Los Angeles

In the Cahuenga Hills Tennis Condominium complex, this one-bedroom has access to three lighted tennis courts, plus pools, a clubhouse, and a gym. The open-plan condo has bamboo floors, new stainless appliances, quartz counters, a dining area, a walk-in closet, and in-unit laundry.

A balcony offers views of the Hollywood Hills, and the Hollywood Bowl, Runyon Canyon, and The Ford amphitheater are all nearby. $545,000. Ari Wintraub, Sotheby’s International Realty—Brentwood Brokerage, (310) 428-5045.