The daily gossip: Drew Barrymore's head writers decline to return, Roy Wood Jr. is leaving 'The Daily Show' amid host search, and more

1. Drew Barrymore's head writers decline to return after strike backlash

All she had to do was wait another two weeks. But Drew Barrymore's writers strike backlash is continuing even now that the strike is over, as three writers have declined to return to her show, a source confirmed to The Week. "The Drew Barrymore Show" extended offers to WGA writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe to return after the Hollywood writers strike recently ended, but they all declined, the source said, adding that new writers are currently being interviewed, and the show will be in compliance with the guild. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. White, Kinon and Koe served as co-head writers for Barrymore, who initially planned to bring her talk show back without them while the writers strike was ongoing. After facing backlash, Barrymore reversed that decision and apologized to her "incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today." Following the strike's end, Barrymore will now return on Oct. 16. The Hollywood Reporter

2. Roy Wood Jr. is leaving 'The Daily Show' amid host search

Roy Wood Jr. is signing off. The comedian revealed to NPR he won't return as a correspondent at "The Daily Show" when it comes back from its writers strike hiatus. This comes as the Comedy Central show searches for a new permanent host to replace Trevor Noah. After the reported leading candidate, Hasan Minhaj, recently came under fire over fabricated stories in his stand-up, many fans suggested Wood should get the gig. But Wood told NPR that because he hasn't been offered the hosting job, he needs to figure out what he's doing next, and he "can't come up with Plan B while still working with Plan A." Wood added, though, that he has had a "good run," and he would still consider the permanent hosting job if it was offered to him. A "Daily Show" spokesperson praised Wood as a "comedic genius and beloved teammate" and said the show "can't wait to see what he does next." NPR

3. 'Saturday Night Live' sets post-strike return

Saturday night's alright for the return of "SNL" — specifically, Saturday the 14th. "Saturday Night Live" has revealed when it will be back now that the Hollywood writers strike is over, setting a season premiere date of Oct. 14. The first host of the season will be Pete Davidson, who was set to host in May before the writers strike began, and Ice Spice will be the musical guest. The following week, Bad Bunny will host and serve as musical guest. This return will be despite the fact that the Hollywood actors strike is ongoing. But "SNL" is covered under a different SAG-AFTRA agreement, permitting its cast to perform during the strike. "They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations," SAG-AFTRA said. Hosts still won't be permitted to promote struck work, though, so Davidson's stories about what it was like to play a Transformer will just have to wait. NBC , SAG-AFTRA

4. Francia Raisa talks about her 'rocky and tricky' relationship with Selena Gomez

What went down between Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez? The "How I Met Your Father" star donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017, but there have been rumors of a falling out since then. In 2022, Raisa publicly called out Gomez for saying Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry. But Raisa supported Gomez on Wednesday by attending the singer's Rare Impact Fund Benefit, where she spoke with Extra. "We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky," Raisa said. "People grow, relationships change." The actress added that no relationship is "perfect," and sometimes "people need to spend time apart in order to grow individually and then come back together." In July, Gomez shared a birthday tribute to Raisa, after which the actress refollowed Gomez on Instagram. Raisa clarified, though, that any issues between herself and Gomez had "nothing to do with the kidney," and she told Extra that she's happy they're "celebrating and supporting each other." Extra

5. Chris Rock to reportedly direct a movie about Martin Luther King Jr.