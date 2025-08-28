As You Like It: Ralph Fiennes directs Shakespeare comedy with 'depth'

Harriet Walter is 'splendidly wistful and sardonic' as the melancholy Jacques

Gloria Obianyo as Rosalind in As You Like It
'Wit glitters': Gloria Obianyo (centre) plays Rosalind, with Amber James as Celia
(Image credit: Marc Brenner)
Over his brilliant three-decade career, Ralph Fiennes has "proven himself to be a Shakespearean actor with gravitas", said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian. Now, he's turned his hand to directing one of the Bard's greatest comedies, "As You Like It".

Fiennes isn't known for his "comic chops" and he brings a "depth to this pastoral" that "dares to venture into sombreness". It's clear he wants to avoid rushing through the text, and instead he draws emotion from scenes that are often "swallowed up in faster-paced productions".



Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

