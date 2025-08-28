As You Like It: Ralph Fiennes directs Shakespeare comedy with 'depth'

Over his brilliant three-decade career, Ralph Fiennes has "proven himself to be a Shakespearean actor with gravitas", said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian. Now, he's turned his hand to directing one of the Bard's greatest comedies, "As You Like It".

Fiennes isn't known for his "comic chops" and he brings a "depth to this pastoral" that "dares to venture into sombreness". It's clear he wants to avoid rushing through the text, and instead he draws emotion from scenes that are often "swallowed up in faster-paced productions".

The humour is "subdued" in the opening scenes, said Holly O'Mahony in The Stage, as is the stripped-back set. But the mood soon starts to "lighten" and the projected Forest of Arden comes into "vibrant green bloom" as Rosalind (Gloria Obianyo), disguised as Ganymede, "gets cracking on her plan" to tutor lovesick Orlando (Charlie Rowe) in the art of wooing.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Obianyo's "wit glitters" as Rosalind, and she delivers her lines "as though plucked fresh from the forge", said Kris Hallett in WhatsOnStage. But it is Amber James, as Celia, who "lingers most vividly in the memory". Her character, too often overshadowed by Rosalind, dazzles in her own right here with a "performance so alive, one longs for Shakespeare to have penned her another play". Fiennes directs with a "light hand, more gardener than architect, clearing space for his actors to flower".

Harriet Walter is "splendidly wistful and sardonic as the melancholy Jacques", delivering the Seven Ages of Man speech while casually taking bites of an apple, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph. But the production itself, while "fitfully captivating", could do with lightening up.

Fiennes' production could certainly "afford to be more kittenish in places", said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times. Still, he brings "wisdom and depth" to Shakespeare's beloved comedy, and it's a "lovely, delicate staging", brimming with "deft" performances.

At Theatre Royal Bath until 6 September; theatreroyal.org.uk