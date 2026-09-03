Edinburgh hit shows to catch on tour

The best shows from this year’s Edinburgh festivals – and where you can still see them

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Bryony Kimmings in Bog Witch
Bryony Kimmings in ‘Bog Witch’: 'lovely stuff'
(Image credit: Rosie Powell)

Many shows from this summer’s Edinburgh Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe are being staged elsewhere in the UK this autumn. Here’s our pick of the best...

Evita Too

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