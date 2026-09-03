Edinburgh hit shows to catch on tour

Many shows from this summer’s Edinburgh Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe are being staged elsewhere in the UK this autumn. Here’s our pick of the best...

Evita Too

Sh!t Theatre’s non-Lloyd Webber production tells its own version of the extraordinary story of Isabel Perón, the former go-go dancer who became the first female president of Argentina, leading the country for 18 months before being ousted by a military coup. It’s a “rad-fem riot of a show”, said Neil Cooper in The Herald – a heady mix of song, dance and naked roller-skating.

Tours to Ipswich, Bristol, Canterbury and Salford, 6 November-9 January; judithdimant.com

Bryony Kimmings: Bog Witch

The performance artist’s latest show turns her ironic eye on her decision to relocate to a tumbledown cottage in the countryside. The subject is a familiar one, but she “makes it fresh, organic and akin to a vital ritual of renewal”, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph. Having begun lightly, the story “spirals into a tempest of upset”, before ending in a place of “fragile wellness”. It is “lovely stuff”.

Tours to Lancaster, Cardiff and Leeds, 11 September-1 October; bryonykimmings.com

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John Kearns: Tilting at Windmills

Kearns’s “scintillating” show relates the end of his 12-year relationship with the mother of his child, in the form of a travelogue inspired by T.S. Eliot’s “The Waste Land’ – all delivered while wearing dodgy false teeth and a loose-fitting tonsured wig. It sounds strange, and it is, but it’s also a “joy from start to finish”, said Dominic Maxwell in The Times. “When I wasn’t laughing out loud, I was beaming at the skill and nerve of it all.”

Tours to Tunbridge Wells, London, Canterbury, Corsham, Poole, Lancaster, Liverpool, Salford, Aberdeen, Carlisle, Norwich, Faversham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Durham, Taunton and Cardiff, 10 September-6 November; johnkearnscomedy.co.uk

This “brilliantly conceived” show from New Yorkers Xhloe and Natasha is about two teenagers who stage fake Bigfoot sightings in their Appalachian town. When a neighbour’s dog is found torn to pieces, it starts a panic. Combining deft acting with “intense acrobatic athleticism”, this is “one of the sharpest, most significant, and most breathtakingly executed physical theatre shows of the year”, said Joyce McMillan in The Scotsman.

Soho Theatre, London, 7-26 September

Crybabies: The Scaring

This “fantastic” horror pastiche from the BBC Radio 4 trio is a tale of demonic possession that combines chills, jump scares, laughs and illusions, said Brian Logan in The Guardian. “Set in a guesthouse that makes the Overlook in ‘The Shining’ seem five-star by comparison”, it’s packed with smart gags, and its plotting is twistier than Regan’s neck in “The Exorcist”.

Soho Theatre, London, 3-23 September