Jesus Christ Superstar: a ‘welcome return of the Bible belter’

Sam Ryder ‘ambushes’ West End audiences with ‘surges of emotional force’

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Ryder and Cathabel shine in a ‘spectacular staging’ of Jesus Christ Superstar
Ryder and Cathabel shine in a ‘spectacular staging’ of Jesus Christ Superstar
(Image credit: Johan Persson)

Highbrow sceptics who have it in for Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “gospel rocker” "Jesus Christ Superstar" should know that the great modernist composer Dmitri Shostakovich was a big fan, said Robert Gore-Langton in The Scottish Mail on Sunday.

When the ailing Russian visited London in 1972 to put on his "15th Symphony", he found time to see the musical – not once but twice. As this revival proves, Shostakovich knew whereof he spoke, because “this is a feverish, thrilling night out – and a welcome return of the Bible belter to the West End”.

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