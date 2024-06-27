My Father's Fable: 'gripping' family drama that 'keeps you guessing' to the end

Faith Omole's debut play explores complex relationships with 'flair'

Rakie Ayola in a scene from My Father's Fable at the Bush Theatre in London.
Rakie Ayola is a 'first-class scene stealer' as Peace's 'overbearing' mother
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)
By
published

The Bush Theatre has established itself as one of London's top venues for "gripping" family dramas, and its latest production is no exception. "My Father's Fable" delves into a complex set of family dynamics and a secret that has been carefully concealed between generations. 

While it might not be as "polished" as some of the theatre's other offerings, said Isobel Lewis in Time Out, Faith Omole's debut play certainly "packs a punch". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸