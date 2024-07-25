Red Speedo: a 'darkly comic' doping drama

Lucas Hnath's play stars Finn Cole as a 'reptilian' swimmer determined to win at all costs

Finn Cole as Ray sitting by the pool in Red Speedo at the Orange Tree Threatre.
Finn Cole is 'utterly compelling' to watch
(Image credit: Johan Persson)
By
published
the week recommends

The UK premiere of Lucas Hnath's play, "Red Speedo", at the Orange Tree Theatre, has been "cannily scheduled" to coincide with the Paris Olympics, said Chris Wiegand in The Guardian. As doping rows rumble on and a doping-friendly Enhanced Games begins to look like it could become a reality in 2025, the debate at the heart of the play certainly feels topical. 

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the action follows aspiring Olympic swimmer Ray (Finn Cole) who is on the verge of signing a hefty promotional contract with Speedo. When performance-enhancing drugs are discovered in the communal fridge at his club, his life is thrown into disarray. The audience is launched into the ensuing row between Ray, his lawyer brother Peter (Ciaran Owens) and his coach (Fraser James). 

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

