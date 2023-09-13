A weekend in Wells: travel guide, things to do, food and drink

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Why you should visit Wells

One of Britain's smallest cities, Wells in Somerset recently hit the headlines after being named as the UK's top destination in a Which? Travel survey of the best inland towns and villages. A "favourite location" for Hollywood film and TV producers, Wells has featured in the likes of "Hot Fuzz", "Dungeons and Dragons", "Elizabeth: The Golden Age", and "Wolf Hall". The medieval city scored a "full five stars" for attractiveness and tourist attractions, Which? said, and visitors can imagine "following in the footsteps" of stars such as Cate Blanchett, Simon Pegg, Chris Hemsworth and Emily Blunt.

Located 20 miles south of Bristol across the Somerset border, said Rough Guides , Wells is a "miniature cathedral city" that has "not significantly altered" in 800 years. "In a nutshell", said Big World Small Pockets , this is one of England's "most beautiful" and "under-the-radar spots".

Why Wells for a weekend, asked Culture Trip , because the list of local attractions "reads like everyone's dream holiday tour". The city itself is "a stunner" and nearby you can explore the Mendip Hills and Somerset Levels, Cheddar Gorge, Wookey Hole Caves, Kilver Court Gardens and Glastonbury Abbey and Tor.

The 'magnificent' Wells Cathedral (Image credit: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock)

Top attractions and things to do

Wells Cathedral

The "highlight" of a visit to Wells is the "magnificent" cathedral, said Britain Express , replete with "intricate" Gothic carvings, a unique "scissors" vault to brace the building against shifting medieval foundations, and a "marvellous" chapter house. "Hidden from sight" until you pass into its spacious close from the central Market Place, said Rough Guides , the Wells Cathedral presents a "majestic spectacle" and the broad lawn of the former graveyard provides a "perfect foreground".

Bishop's Palace

The Bishop's Palace & Gardens have been home to the bishops of Bath and Wells, and its swans, for more than 800 years. This "stunning" medieval palace is open for all to enjoy, said Historic Houses , and there are 14 acres of "outstanding" RHS Partner gardens to explore, including the beautiful well pools "from which the city takes its name".

Vicars' Close

This is "by far" the "most Instagrammable" location in Wells, said Third Eye Traveller . Beyond it being a "quaint historic cul-de-sac", this gorgeous spot has a claim to be "Europe's oldest purely residential street", which was built 650 years ago. "As its name would suggest", this street used to be home to the Vicars Choral of Wells "who would study and practice in the nearby cathedral".

Markets and shopping

Make sure you have a "nose-around" the Market Place, said Culture Trip, which is flanked by two medieval gateways known as "Penniless Porch" and the "Bishop's Eye". It "comes alive" on Wednesdays and Saturdays when the market is held. Wells also has a "wonderful" range of independent shops positioned in and around the historic High Street, said Visit Somerset .

Wells & Mendip Museum

Founded in 1893, the Wells & Mendip Museum is a "small" but "well-curated" regional museum that displays local history exhibits and geological artefacts, said Wanderlog . Located in the historic former Wells Cathedral chancellors' house, it has some interesting exhibits on the Wells Asylum as well as on the Mendip Hills, "where humans have lived since prehistory".

'Hot Fuzz', starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, was filmed in Wells (Image credit: Cinematic/Alamy Stock Photo )

Film locations

Following on from "Shaun of the Dead", "Hot Fuzz" is the second movie in the "Cornetto" trilogy, directed by Edgar Wright and starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. In the comedy/action flick Wells portrays the fictional village of "Sandford", said Geeky Tourist , and visitors can see where the "village square shootout" and "swan chase" were filmed and visit locations such as The Swan Hotel, City News shop, the Market Place, and The Crown pub.

Just call it "Holly-Wells", said Andrew Doyle on Somerset Live . It was a "sleepy idyll" in "Hot Fuzz", but this city is a "bustling film location". From "The Huntsman: A Winter's Tale" starring Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt to BBC landmark dramas "The Hollow Crown" and "Wolf Hall", production companies have been "opting for the uniquely unspoilt architecture and streets" of Wells for blockbusters and big-budget TV historical dramas.

The Swan Hotel in Wells (Image credit: Kumar Sriskandan/Alamy Stock Photo )

Best hotels and places to stay

Found in the centre of the city, The Swan Hotel makes "a great base camp for exploring", said Geeky Tourist, and "it's not every day you can say that you stayed in the hotel" from "Hot Fuzz". The "wonderfully located" old coaching house is opposite Wells Cathedral, said The Hotel Guru , and you're also "right on the green", in a "perfect spot for enjoying the local highlights". If you're seeking a "peaceful rural setting", then Beryl Country House is less than a half-hour walk from the cathedral.

The "good-looking, half-timbered facade" sets the tone for "atmospheric lodge" The White Hart , said Culture Trip. And short of "sleeping within its gothic walls", you "couldn't get closer" to the cathedral than the charming Ancient Gatehouse hotel, a "quirky historic building" on Wells Cathedral Green. Other recommended places to stay include Stoberry House , the Wookey Hole Hotel , and The Cross at Croscombe .

The main street and entrance to the Bishop's Palace (Image credit: Peter Titmuss/Shutterstock)

Eating and drinking

England's smallest city has "plenty to offer visiting foodies", said Kathryn Lewis in FOOD magazine, and if your "ideal place" is an ancient pub with "good food and fine ales", then you’re in luck – Wells is "full of them". Established in 1450, The Crown at Wells has a "crowd-pleasing pub menu" alongside a "more polished line-up" of dishes. The Swan ' s restaurant was "one of just 30 to feature in the first UK Michelin Guide in 1911" and the kitchen team strives to "source as much as possible" from within 25 miles.

Wells is home to one restaurant that has been awarded a Michelin star. Root Wells , located on Sadler Street, has cathedral views that "alone" are "enough to attract anyone here", said the Michelin Guide . But add in an "appealing 'veg-led' menu", great prices and eager-to-please service, you have a restaurant "we'd all like to have on our doorstep".

Adam and Martine Fellows's Goodfellows@7B has been a "pillar" of the Wells food and drink scene for more than 15 years, said Lewis in FOOD magazine. It relocated to a new venue on St Thomas Street and offers Mediterranean dishes crafted with British ingredients. Should you "ask a local" for their lunch recommendation "there's a good chance" you'll be directed to The Good Earth on Priory Road. And for an "edible slice of Athenian sunshine" in Somerset book a table at The Greek Taverna at the Sun on Union Street.

Vicars' Close is the 'most Instagrammable' location in Wells (Image credit: Michael Gane/Shutterstock)

How to get to Wells

Wells lacks a train station, "which seems to keep the day trippers away", said Big World Small Pockets , and it "delightfully slips totally under the radar". The nearest railway station is approximately 13 miles away at Castle Cary , which is on the London Paddington to Penzance line, and has additional services to Weymouth, Plymouth and Bristol . If you're coming by car, Wells is 40 minutes from Bath , 1hr 40min from Cardiff and three hours from London. Bristol Airport is 17 miles north of Wells.

