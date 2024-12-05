Live in a warm climate? Remember to pack these cold weather necessities for your next winter vacation
Pack accordingly to avoid freezing during your travels
When packing for a trip to a cold weather destination, you know the drill: Grab a coat, lots of long-sleeved shirts, gloves and a few scarves. If you hail from a warmer climate and are heading to a place that is really cold, you might not grasp just how substantial these items need to be (leave the flimsy cardigans at home!), or even think to bring along certain accessories, like hand warmers. Warming help is on the way with these six requisite items!
Smartwool Classic thermal merino base layer crew
Layering is key to surviving being outdoors in frigid temperatures. Start with a base layer, preferably one made of merino wool, as its "porous construction does an excellent job of holding in your body heat while not keeping sweat trapped against your skin," GQ said. Smartwool's Classic base layer crewneck top, made of 250-weight interlock-knit merino wool, comes in a wide range of colors and sizes — XS to 4X for women; S to XXL for men — and offers a "dependable and warm option for below-freezing days," Runners World said. Pick up a pair of matching bottoms so you can layer your lower half as well. If you need more guidance on layering, check out REI's handy explainer. (women's: $115, £91, REI; men's: $115, £91, REI)
Snow Deer electric heated gloves
Extreme cold weather calls for extra-protective measures, like heated gloves. This fleece-lined, waterproof pair keeps frostbite at bay by "providing heat to each of your fingers in just 30 seconds," Travel and Leisure said. Choose between low, medium or high settings — at the highest temperature, the gloves can reach a toasty 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Charge them overnight so they are ready for your next adventure (on low, they can last up to six-and-a-half hours per full charge). ($129, £102, Amazon)
Ocoopa magnetic hand warmers
Sold as a pair, these devices are a more affordable alternative to heated gloves, keeping both hands "equally warm without paying double," Wirecutter said. They fit easily into coat pockets and stay hot for a "respectable" five hours and 20 minutes, with three temperature settings. The warmers also work fast and start emitting heat within five seconds of being activated. ($30, £24, Amazon)
Bombas merino wool blend calf socks
Thin socks are not gonna cut it in frigid temperatures. Instead, go with Bombas' cushy, non-itchy merino wool blend calf socks, which work for "anything from a brisk winter day to a movie night spent at home," Esquire said. This moisture-wicking pair has arch support, a "seamless toe design for comfort" and keep feet "warm — very warm — so kiss your cold feet goodbye." (women's: $22, £17.50, Bombas; men's $22, £17.50, Bombas)
Cotopaxi Tozo beanie
Made of 100% recycled polyester, Cotopaxi's Tozo beanie has a "close-fitting design, which traps an insulating layer of air against your head," Travel and Leisure said. There is a good amount of stretch to accommodate most head sizes, a fun pom pom and a cuff that folds over, in case you want to cover your ears. This beanie has "a little more visual flair" than most, and comes in heather gray, dark green and a "particularly eye-catching pastel purple." ($35, £28, Cotopaxi)
Turtle Fur Luxe Quantum balaclava
This balaclava is versatile. Its "super cozy microfleece lining" offers softness and warmth, GearJunkie said, but if you find yourself getting overheated after snowboarding or snowshoeing, peel back the hood and wear it as a neck gaiter. The "breathable" material dries quickly, provides protection from UV rays (it has a UPF score of 50+) and easily tucks into a jacket or base layer. ($40, £32, Amazon)
