Family-friendly Halloween activities for half-term
There are many exciting events taking place across the country this spooky season
Whether your family enjoys light-hearted spooks or adrenaline-pumping scares, Halloween has something for everyone. The popular celebration falls during half-term this year, making it the perfect time for family fun. From a haunted dungeon to a spooky disco, here are the best activities taking place across the country.
Howl’o’ween, Chessington
Chessington World of Adventures Resort in southwest London is a great place to take younger kids, said The Independent. As well as the theme park and zoo, there are multiple activities to choose from, including “age-appropriate spooky shows, whimsical Enchanted Hollow trick or treating, a dedicated scare zone and after-dark ride time”.
4 October to 2 November; chessington.com
Halloween MiniTea, London
For city-dwellers and those who dare to venture into central London, there is a “fun, unintimidating, customisable” kids’ afternoon tea offered at Conrad St. James, said Time Out. The luxury hotel is just a short walk away from popular sightseeing destinations like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. The Halloween-themed spin on a traditional afternoon tea has a “reasonable-for-central-London” price tag of £29 and includes “Jack O’Lantern shaped cakes” and “spooky dressing up”.
27 October to 2 November; hilton.com
The York Dungeon, York
Located in “one of the most haunted cities in Europe”, the York Dungeon is full of “bloodthirsty Vikings, sinister plague doctors and horrifying executioners”, said Radio Times. This month, the Butcher of Bedern event promises to double down on the horror as it dives into the story of the city’s darkest corner. Although children as young as five can enter the dungeon, the recommended minimum age is eight.
11 October to 2 November; thedungeons.com
Skating for Everyone, Cardiff
“Everyone is welcome, from beginners to seasoned skaters” at this Halloween party on roller skates, said Wales Online. For first-timers, there are certified instructors around to guide you on how to move. With their help, “you'll be gliding around safely and with confidence in no time”.
31 October; cardiffskateschool.co.uk
Ghosts at Glamis, Angus
If you’re really looking to get your spook on, this year’s Glamis Castle Halloween event promises to be scarier than ever. The tour is suitable for kids aged 14 and over, with parental discretion advised, said The Courier. This is a great option for older kids and their adventurous parents. The “popular” tour is on for just six nights in the run up to Halloween.
24-26 and 29-31 October; glamis-castle.co.uk
Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.
Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.
