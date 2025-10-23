Family-friendly Halloween activities for half-term

There are many exciting events taking place across the country this spooky season

Kids in Halloween costumes trick or treating
Tricks and treats are on offer at Halloween-themed events for all ages
(Image credit: LightField Studios / Alamy)
By
published

Whether your family enjoys light-hearted spooks or adrenaline-pumping scares, Halloween has something for everyone. The popular celebration falls during half-term this year, making it the perfect time for family fun. From a haunted dungeon to a spooky disco, here are the best activities taking place across the country.

Howl’o’ween, Chessington

Halloween MiniTea, London

For city-dwellers and those who dare to venture into central London, there is a “fun, unintimidating, customisable” kids’ afternoon tea offered at Conrad St. James, said Time Out. The luxury hotel is just a short walk away from popular sightseeing destinations like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. The Halloween-themed spin on a traditional afternoon tea has a “reasonable-for-central-London” price tag of £29 and includes “Jack O’Lantern shaped cakes” and “spooky dressing up”.

27 October to 2 November; hilton.com

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

The York Dungeon, York

Located in “one of the most haunted cities in Europe”, the York Dungeon is full of “bloodthirsty Vikings, sinister plague doctors and horrifying executioners”, said Radio Times. This month, the Butcher of Bedern event promises to double down on the horror as it dives into the story of the city’s darkest corner. Although children as young as five can enter the dungeon, the recommended minimum age is eight.

11 October to 2 November; thedungeons.com

Skating for Everyone, Cardiff

“Everyone is welcome, from beginners to seasoned skaters” at this Halloween party on roller skates, said Wales Online. For first-timers, there are certified instructors around to guide you on how to move. With their help, “you'll be gliding around safely and with confidence in no time”.

31 October; cardiffskateschool.co.uk

Ghosts at Glamis, Angus

If you’re really looking to get your spook on, this year’s Glamis Castle Halloween event promises to be scarier than ever. The tour is suitable for kids aged 14 and over, with parental discretion advised, said The Courier. This is a great option for older kids and their adventurous parents. The “popular” tour is on for just six nights in the run up to Halloween.

24-26 and 29-31 October; glamis-castle.co.uk

Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸