Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh: a family-friendly haven in Egypt

From face painting to snorkelling, there are plenty of activities to keep kids entertained at this luxury resort

Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh
Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh: the perfect winter escape
(Image credit: Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts)
By
published

For families in search of a winter escape, the sprawling Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh is hard to beat. With near-guaranteed sunshine year round, it's an effortless getaway – just a five-hour flight from London, a jet-lag-free two-hour time difference, and a speedy 10-minute transfer from the airport. Once you pass through the resort's secure gates, you'll find little reason to leave until it's time to head home.

Perched between the Red Sea and dramatic desert mountains, the luxury resort delivers on every front. Impeccably landscaped gardens, two pristine private beaches, multiple pools, and a staggering 12 restaurants and bars ensure there's no shortage of ways to unwind. But what truly sets it apart is its family-friendly focus, with an impressive range of activities designed to keep children entertained while parents relax.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Fergus Scholes
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸