Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh: a family-friendly haven in Egypt

For families in search of a winter escape, the sprawling Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh is hard to beat. With near-guaranteed sunshine year round, it's an effortless getaway – just a five-hour flight from London, a jet-lag-free two-hour time difference, and a speedy 10-minute transfer from the airport. Once you pass through the resort's secure gates, you'll find little reason to leave until it's time to head home.

Perched between the Red Sea and dramatic desert mountains, the luxury resort delivers on every front. Impeccably landscaped gardens, two pristine private beaches, multiple pools, and a staggering 12 restaurants and bars ensure there's no shortage of ways to unwind. But what truly sets it apart is its family-friendly focus, with an impressive range of activities designed to keep children entertained while parents relax.

We visited during February half-term with our two young children (aged three and five) and quickly understood why this resort is regarded as Sharm El Sheikh's crown jewel. Even our driver casually mentioned that this is the preferred retreat of Egypt's president when he visits – a telling endorsement of its reputation.

Why stay here?

Modern comforts are effortlessly blended with traditional Egyptian touches (Image credit: Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts)

The resort has 169 guest rooms, and its Arabian fairytale aesthetic infused with modern luxury is quite mesmerising. From the moment we stepped into our suite, we were struck by the elegant interiors, blending modern comforts with traditional Egyptian touches. The room's arched windows and mashrabiya-inspired sun shades provided a sense of place, while the breathtaking views of the Red Sea added to the experience. Our sun-dappled balcony was one of the best spots to truly unwind.

For families, there are plenty of well-designed room options. We were upgraded to a Four Seasons Suite where the separate living area seamlessly doubled as the kids' room – the double sofa bed and extra Z bed fitting comfortably. A separate door to the main bedroom, dressing room and bathroom meant we could unwind in the evening without tiptoeing around.

The thoughtful touches, like cute child-sized robes, and even bedtime treats, made our stay extra special. The on-demand golf buggies provided effortless transport around the resort, while the two funiculars connected different levels to the beach – these became a thrilling highlight for our children, who eagerly anticipated every ride.

It's worth noting that half of the property was built in the early 2000s, with a further extension in 2023, meaning that some of the rooms have a more contemporary design and newer fixtures and fittings.

Eating and drinking

There are 12 bars and restaurants dotted throughout the resort (Image credit: Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts)

One of the standout features of the Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh is its incredible variety of dining options, which cater to all tastes and dietary needs. Whether we were indulging in fresh seafood, enjoying Italian classics, or savouring Middle Eastern delicacies, every meal was a delight.

Yatai offers pan-Asian, Middle Eastern flavours, there's Il Frantoio for Italian, and our particular favourite was the Reef Grill; the perfect beachfront open-air option for casual yet delicious grilled meats and seafood. The poolside Zitouni was perfect for casual lunches in swimwear – and also delivers to your sunbed if you prefer.

Breakfasts were a highlight, with an extensive buffet featuring freshly baked pastries, exotic fruits, and an array of made-to-order dishes. The attentive staff ensured our children's dietary needs were met, making mealtimes stress-free. (It's good to know that kids under four eat free, and ages five to 12 dine at half price.)

Things to do

The tranquil swimming pools are a real highlight (Image credit: Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts)

There's no shortage of activities for the whole family. The complimentary Kids Club runs from 9am to 5pm for children aged four to 12 (although younger kids are welcome with an adult), and the week-long schedule is impressively varied, with no repetition, offering everything from pasta-making to face painting, gymnastics to water polo. Our kids popped in and out as they felt inclined – it's wonderfully relaxed in that way.

Off-site family-orientated excursions are also on offer, for example we took horse-riding lessons at a riding school just 10 minutes' drive away, which the kids loved. For older kids there is quad biking, desert safari, camel rides and golf to mention but a few activities.

The resort's two beaches are beautiful, and our kids loved building sandcastles. However, swimming directly from the beach isn't allowed due to a protected reef conservation zone. Instead, guests can swim and snorkel at the end of the 20-metre piers – an incredible way to experience the crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life. Bear in mind that the deeper waters may be intimidating for younger children; ours chose not to swim in the sea.

The swimming pools were a real highlight. There are two large family-friendly pools near the beaches, both heated and shallow in parts, making them ideal for young swimmers. There are other pools too, including a lap pool for serious swimmers in the spa.

There's no shortage of water sports options, including banana boat rides (which my daughter loved) and stand-up paddleboarding, but a visit to the Red Sea wouldn't be complete without at least one snorkelling session – the region is world-renowned for its diving. The resort has two private beaches with access to its own house reefs, teeming with tropical fish. For certified divers or those looking to learn, two on-site dive centers offer refresher courses and PADI certification programs, and the crew running these are particularly friendly and knowledgeable, ready to help you explore some of the 76 dive sites nearby.

The verdict

A family-friendly horse-riding lesson close to the resort (Image credit: Fergus Scholes)

Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh is a brilliant destination for families seeking a luxurious yet family-friendly winter sun getaway. The combination of breathtaking surroundings, exceptional service, spacious accommodation, and child-friendly activities makes it a top-tier choice for a memorable holiday. From the warm welcome to the attentive staff, everything was designed to ensure both parents and children have an unforgettable experience.

We left with wonderful memories, and our kids still talk about it – testament to a great family holiday.

Fergus was a guest of Four Seasons Sharm El Sheikh, fourseasons.com