L'oscar London: a theatrical escape in the heart of Bloomsbury

Inconspicuously set in the heart of Bloomsbury, while walking up Kingsway, you might miss L'oscar London – but in some senses, that seems to be the point.

A stay at this hotel allows you to explore the hustle and bustle of London, before escaping back to indulgent accommodation at the end of the day.

Stylish, immersive, and unmistakably theatrical, L'oscar truly sets the stage for a memorable stay.

Why stay here?

The main draw of L'oscar lies in its sense of theatre, which extends to every aspect of the hotel, from its gorgeous library on the second floor to the cosy yet opulent feel of the lobby. Housed in the former headquarters of the Baptist church, this Grade II* listed building has been wonderfully restored and refurbished, maintaining some of its original architectural features while also being firmly rooted in the present.

As the name suggests, this is a property dedicated to acknowledging the work and talents of playwright Oscar Wilde. The Irish writer famously said that he could "resist anything except temptation", and this hotel feels like a natural extension of that philosophy, offering drama, decadence and attention to detail at every turn.

The hotel's Bloomsbury location adds to the allure, making it as practical as it is enticing – the perfect base from which to explore the capital.

The rooms

Our stay is in a beautiful Junior Suite Grande room, which at times feels more like stepping into a refined drawing room in a Wilde play, albeit with modern creature comforts to enjoy.

Every detail in this suite is indulgent, from the thick velvety drapes and lacquered finishes to the double bed, so soft and inviting that it almost dares you to miss your curtain call. It's a generous room complete with playful design touches like the lamp shaped like a pair of hummingbirds and the bursts of colour in the thoughtful floral arrangement. A chaise longue, high ceilings and a marble-clad bathroom complete with twin sinks, a spacious bath and a rain shower prove this suite is designed for both rest and reverie.

And there are little touches that mean a lot. A sprawling desk is ideal for those who have work to do during their stay, while PressReader access is a perk that allows guests to catch up on their favourite newspapers and magazines when it's time to unwind. Round-the-clock in-room dining is also available for those reluctant to leave the comfort of their suite.

Eating and drinking

Part of L'oscar's offering is The Gatsby Escape, an immersive theatre package giving you the chance to immerse yourself in the world of 1920s glitz and glamour.

It begins with bespoke Gatsby-inspired amenities in your room, including indulgent chocolates and juicy peaches. The journey extends downstairs at the hotel's decadently decorated restaurant, where guests can indulge in a carefully curated pre-theatre menu, inspired by the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic.

Echoing the spirit of the roaring 1920s, the menu features dishes such as the tender New York strip steak complemented perfectly by crisp yet fluffy chips and a rich béarnaise sauce. Dessert tantalises the senses, and it's difficult to pick between a creamy New York cheesecake with fresh berries, or a "West Egg" Eton Mess – classic and light and a perfect summer treat. Regardless of what you choose, each plate arrives with a sense of occasion – polished, thoughtfully portioned and bursting with flavour – making it the ideal prelude to an evening ahead.

Mornings at L'oscar need not feel like a sheepish scurry into the daylight after a long evening. Instead, the hotel carries the same elegance from dinner into the next day, albeit with a softer touch. A must-have is the full English breakfast where every element from the perfectly crisp bacon to the poached eggs (cooked to order) feels elevated. Freshly baked pastries and a velvety hot chocolate complete the offering. Of course, if you'd rather skip this option, a host of à la carte dishes are available including fluffy pancakes and fresh fruit salad.

Things to do

As a stay at L'oscar is so incredibly steeped in literary and dramatic history, it would be remiss to pass up a trip to the theatre.

In our case, The Gatsby Escape continues with a short stroll to the London Coliseum, where "The Great Gatsby Musical" is showing. A spectacle in and of itself, this Edwardian masterpiece features gilded balustrades, soaring arches and intricate artwork. While most London theatres are made to be marvelled at, the Coliseum feels like a cut above the rest.

A space at once both grand and intimate, it's the perfect setting for an incredible showing of a 1920s classic. While the execution of the plot might pale in comparison to the tender spectacle of the Baz Luhrmann film, costume and set design are exquisite, and solid performances make this a night to remember. This visit to the theatre feels less like an outing, and more like a continuation of the fascinating story L'oscar has sought to weave. And there are a host of other on-stage options nearby as the hotel is a hop, skip and a jump away from London's theatre district.

L'oscar is also an ideal base for exploring the rest of the capital with Covent Garden and Soho just moments away, while the nearby Holborn tube station offers a chance to explore further with ease.

The verdict

L'oscar delivers not just luxury and top-notch service, but also a sense of occasion. It's a place for those seeking relaxation, plus a touch of the unexpected.

And despite being perfectly located for exploring the city, the hotel doesn't feel urban or industrial. Instead, cocooned in its own world of velvets, golds and purples, it provides the perfect enclave to escape the noise, creating an impression that lingers long after you leave.

Rebekah Evans was a guest of L'oscar, experiencing The Gatsby Escape.