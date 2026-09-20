A long walk in Portugal’s wild east

Plus Britain’s new marine marvels and a 1970s time warp on the Med

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Parque Arqueologico Vale do Côa, UNESCO site
Thousands of ‘crisp’ rock engravings of animals dating back up to 24,000 years can be found in the Côa valley
(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images)

A long walk in the wild east, a “remote” upland region of northern Portugal close to the Spanish border, the Côa Valley feels like “an enchanted, parallel world”, says Ben Buckland in The New York Times.

To explore it thoroughly, you could walk the 124-mile Côa Valley Grand Route, or GR45, which follows the Côa River northwards from its source to its confluence with the Douro. There are medieval castles along the way, and beautiful old villages with pleasant B&Bs, still thriving despite decades of rural flight.

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