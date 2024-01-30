Prince Edward Island travel guide: walking, wellness and picturesque landscapes

Prince Edward Island (PEI) may be the smallest of Canada's 13 provinces and territories, at just 280km long, but it certainly packs a punch.

Located off New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in the Gulf of St Lawrence, there's much to discover here, from breathtaking scenery, quaint villages and historic buildings to incredible local seafood, wellness offerings and arts and crafts shops, and the friendly locals will be eager to show you around.

What to see and do

The Anne of Green Gables Museum at the picturesque Campbell Homestead is a must for fans of Lucy Maud Montgomery's 1908 novel, and those who love a good story alongside some history. Visitors can explore the actual house that inspired the classic children's novel, since turned into a Netflix series, and enjoy a walk in the stunning surrounding scenery.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Take a leisurely stroll or guided hike around the expansive Prince Edward Island National Park. Experience the majestic Dunes Trail in Greenwich, a fun stroll on a large floating boardwalk that leads to a beautiful beach and numerous photo opportunities.

Wander the boardwalk through Prince Edward Island National Park (Image credit: Greg Vaughn / Alamy Stock Photo)

The Greenwich Interpretation Centre showcases the transformation of the national park from the farmland it was almost a century ago to today's parkland, which is closer to its origins as a thriving forest with indigenous plant species. Learn about the area's original inhabitants, the Mi’kmaq and Acadian people, and explore other scenic areas including Cavendish and Brackley-Dalvay.

From there, visit Victoria-by-the-Sea, an adorable fishing village full of craft shops, chocolate shops, cute cafes, art galleries and working studios where artists will happily tell you about their handiwork. A so-called "factory coffee" from Island Chocolates is a must – it's essentially a cup of coffee poured into a cup lined with their very own award-winning chocolate.

Wander through the pretty capital, Charlottetown, with its historic buildings, gift shops, cafes and restaurants. Head to Cows ice cream shop, which is touted as the best place in Canada for the acclaimed PEI blueberry ice cream.

(Image credit: onurkurtic / Getty Images)

The Confederation Trail is regarded as the most scenic and well-maintained part of the 15,000-mile coast-to-coast Trans Canada Trail. Walk or cycle along it to take in the beautiful vistas, and find out more about the area from the some 245 information panels dotted along the route.

There is also the Island Walk, a 435-mile trail that loops around the island. Or for something a little different (and less strenuous), take a walk alongside a friendly tribe of goats on a trip arranged by Beach Goats.

Relax and unwind at Mysa Nordic Spa. Book a private cottage overlooking St Peters Bay and sip coffee on the deck while you watch the sunrise. A host of thermal and spa treatments then awaits you, and there's healthy cuisine and nutrient-packed smoothies to keep you going.

Located in the national park and overlooking Dalvay Lake, Dalvay by the Sea is a grand, historic hotel surrounded by immaculately groomed grounds. You can book a private yoga class with Modo Yoga, before enjoying a treatment in the spa with the intuitive therapists.

Dalvay by the Sea has 25 guest rooms (Image credit: NayaDadara / Shutterstock)

Where to eat and drink

Sea Rocket Oyster House in Charlottetown offers fresh, local and delectable seafood. Meat lovers can also indulge in dishes such as succulent steak, best sampled with island-grown potatoes.

The floor-to-ceiling windows in Fin Folk Food offer fantastic beachside views served up alongside plates of seafood classics, such as a local lobster roll. Try a variety of the region's best oyster species at Landmark Oyster House, and sample delicious mussels at Blue Mussel Café in North Rustico Harbour, which prides itself on serving locally sourced produce.

PEI Preserve Company is an ideal stop for breakfast, and you can buy many of the items from the menu from the on-site shop. And with a beachside setting, Lighthouse Willy's is a picturesque place to enjoy seafood staples such as whole lobster and PEI baby potatoes.

Sample the region's best seafood offerings at the Landmark Oyster House (Image credit: Gregory Slocum / Alamy Stock Photo)

Where to stay

Rodd Charlottetown Hotel is housed in an imposing building constructed in 1931, conveniently located in the centre of Charlottetown. The charming rooms are decorated with replica antiques in keeping with the period hotel exterior. Friendly staff are ready and waiting to welcome guests to the inviting dining room, where Canadian classics and continuous helpings of coffee are offered at breakfast.

For a truly unique stay, opt for West Point Lighthouse. Whether you choose a room in the lighthouse itself or in the adjacent building, a private balcony will afford you a view of the deep red sandy beach and the waters of the Northumberland Strait. The impressive black-and-white striped five-storey beacon, which dates from 1875, also houses a museum, so guests can find out what life was like for the lighthouse-keepers who lived and worked in this idyllic setting.

Enjoy views across the Northumberland Strait from West Point Lighthouse (Image credit: Photography by Deb Snelson / Getty Images)

How to get to Prince Edward Island

A number of airlines fly from the United Kingdom to Prince Edward Island, and the most popular direct route is from London Heathrow to Charlottetown, with an average flight time of 12 hours and 30 minutes.

Yasemen was a guest of Tourism PEI.

Sign up for The Week’s Travel newsletter for destination inspiration and the latest news and trends.