Escape to a riad in Marrakech for a dose of winter sun
These serene spots in Morocco’s red city are perfect for a last-minute getaway
As the days get shorter and gloomier, a last-minute break in Morocco might be exactly what you need. With their sun-dappled courtyards, pretty tiled walls and airy bedrooms, Marrakech’s riads are the perfect setting to unwind away from the bustle of the city. Here are some top spots.
Riad Noos Noos
Set in the “mellow” old Jewish quarter of Marrakech, this “comfy” riad is a “real bargain”, said The Times. The charming guest house has just nine rooms, with “exceedingly comfortable beds”, a small spa, complete with a hammam and sauna, and a “dreamy sun-trap rooftop” where you’ll enjoy breakfast. Expect “freshly baked breads, homemade creamy yoghurt and flaky Moroccan pancakes”. Laid-back and breezy, it’s a “restful space” tucked away from the buzz of the medina.
riadnoosnoos.com
Le Farnatchi
Le Farnatchi has been a “solid success” since it opened two decades ago, thanks to its excellent location, “cosy decor” and “pleasing ratio” of courtyards to suites, said the Financial Times. The rooms are spacious and often set over two levels, with “beautiful tile-and-tadelakt bathrooms”, and in many cases a private sun terrace. With its marble hammams and shady garden patio, the spa is a “knockout”, and the hotel is home to a “gourmet” restaurant serving traditional Moroccan fare.
lefarnatchi.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Riad Al Massarah
This beautiful riad in the vibrant Bab Doukkala neighbourhood is one of a handful “tackling sustainability”, said The Times. Solar panels are used to heat the water and the property is equipped with water-saving devices in every bathroom. With its pared-back interiors and sprawling terrace, there’s a “welcome sense of tranquillity” from the moment you step foot inside. The airy rooms, which blend “Moroccan artisan crafts with contemporary minimalism”, are the ideal base to recharge after a day spent exploring the cobbled streets.
riadalmassarah.com
Riad Dar Ahwach
Located in “pretty” Dar el Bacha, a short stroll from the antique shops and souks, this “impeccably turned out” riad is well worth a visit, said Condé Nast Traveller. There are plenty of “roomy common spaces”, including a “hidden private patio with a glistening outdoor pool flanked by plants and hemmed in by statement doors in duck egg blue”. Friendly housekeeper Saida is on hand to make breakfast, and there’s a “string of well-regarded restaurants” nearby.
dar-ahwach.com
Riad 72
This “hip hideaway” is “tucked down a quiet alley” just steps from the “colourful Bab Doukkala vegetable market”, said The Telegraph. Guests enjoy access to a “gold-hued” spa, “sizeable” pool, two additional patios and a “trendy” Italian-Moroccan restaurant. There are just 14 rooms, adorned with “plush” fabrics, traditional Moroccan furnishings and statement design pieces. But the real draw is the “super chic panoramic terrace”: a wonderful spot to while away an afternoon “beneath the fronds of tall banana palms”.
riad72.com
Royal Mansour
For total privacy, you won’t do much better than Royal Mansour. Owned by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, the luxurious hotel is home to 53 riads, “each of which offers secluded indoor and outdoor living spaces stretched across three storeys”, said House & Garden. Expect serious opulence: private terraces feature plunge pools with sweeping views out across the Atlas Mountains. The riads are dotted throughout a sprawling manicured garden with quiet courtyards, and there’s an expansive spa to unwind in.
royalmansour.com
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Some of the best music and singing holidays in 2025
The Week Recommends From singing lessons in the Peak District to two-week courses at Chetham's Piano Summer School
-
5 trips where the journey is the best part
The Week Recommends Slow down and enjoy the ride
-
Intimate hotels for a romantic couple's getaway
The Week Recommends Love is in the air at these enchanting properties
-
Love design? These hotels are ready to startle your eyes and drop your jaw.
The Week Recommends A treasure trove of curios and resplendent decor await
-
Find the soul of Morocco in Fez
The Week Recommends This onetime imperial city is a cultural and spiritual center
-
Spring forward this March at these 6 delightful hotels
The Week Recommends Celebrate the return of spring at luxe properties in the Bahamas, Marrakech and Barcelona
-
The week's good news: Oct. 19, 2023
Good News It wasn't all bad!
-
La Sultana Marrakech review: an oasis of calm in the heart of the Kasbah
The Week Recommends This stunning boutique hotel is built in the shell of a Moroccan palace