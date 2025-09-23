Escape to a riad in Marrakech for a dose of winter sun

As the days get shorter and gloomier, a last-minute break in Morocco might be exactly what you need. With their sun-dappled courtyards, pretty tiled walls and airy bedrooms, Marrakech’s riads are the perfect setting to unwind away from the bustle of the city. Here are some top spots.

Riad Noos Noos

Set in the “mellow” old Jewish quarter of Marrakech, this “comfy” riad is a “real bargain”, said The Times. The charming guest house has just nine rooms, with “exceedingly comfortable beds”, a small spa, complete with a hammam and sauna, and a “dreamy sun-trap rooftop” where you’ll enjoy breakfast. Expect “freshly baked breads, homemade creamy yoghurt and flaky Moroccan pancakes”. Laid-back and breezy, it’s a “restful space” tucked away from the buzz of the medina.

riadnoosnoos.com

Le Farnatchi

Le Farnatchi has been a “solid success” since it opened two decades ago, thanks to its excellent location, “cosy decor” and “pleasing ratio” of courtyards to suites, said the Financial Times . The rooms are spacious and often set over two levels, with “beautiful tile-and-tadelakt bathrooms”, and in many cases a private sun terrace. With its marble hammams and shady garden patio, the spa is a “knockout”, and the hotel is home to a “gourmet” restaurant serving traditional Moroccan fare.

lefarnatchi.com

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Riad Al Massarah

This beautiful riad in the vibrant Bab Doukkala neighbourhood is one of a handful “tackling sustainability”, said The Times. Solar panels are used to heat the water and the property is equipped with water-saving devices in every bathroom. With its pared-back interiors and sprawling terrace, there’s a “welcome sense of tranquillity” from the moment you step foot inside. The airy rooms, which blend “Moroccan artisan crafts with contemporary minimalism”, are the ideal base to recharge after a day spent exploring the cobbled streets.

riadalmassarah.com

Riad Dar Ahwach

Located in “pretty” Dar el Bacha, a short stroll from the antique shops and souks, this “impeccably turned out” riad is well worth a visit, said Condé Nast Traveller . There are plenty of “roomy common spaces”, including a “hidden private patio with a glistening outdoor pool flanked by plants and hemmed in by statement doors in duck egg blue”. Friendly housekeeper Saida is on hand to make breakfast, and there’s a “string of well-regarded restaurants” nearby.

dar-ahwach.com

Riad 72

This “hip hideaway” is “tucked down a quiet alley” just steps from the “colourful Bab Doukkala vegetable market”, said The Telegraph. Guests enjoy access to a “gold-hued” spa, “sizeable” pool, two additional patios and a “trendy” Italian-Moroccan restaurant. There are just 14 rooms, adorned with “plush” fabrics, traditional Moroccan furnishings and statement design pieces. But the real draw is the “super chic panoramic terrace”: a wonderful spot to while away an afternoon “beneath the fronds of tall banana palms”.

riad72.com

Royal Mansour

For total privacy, you won’t do much better than Royal Mansour. Owned by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, the luxurious hotel is home to 53 riads, “each of which offers secluded indoor and outdoor living spaces stretched across three storeys”, said House & Garden . Expect serious opulence: private terraces feature plunge pools with sweeping views out across the Atlas Mountains. The riads are dotted throughout a sprawling manicured garden with quiet courtyards, and there’s an expansive spa to unwind in.

royalmansour.com